Award-winning Irish thriller Blood to get Indian adaptation

Disney Plus Hotstar is all set to stream psychological thriller series Blood. Blood is the Indian adaptation of the award-winning Irish show of the same name. It will be helmed by director Mihir Desai, with Gurmmeet Singh joining him as the show-runner.

According to the makers, Blood is “an intimate drama and psychological thriller about familial bonds, memories, and the past’s impact on the present.”

Talking about the show, Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content, Disney+ Hotstar, and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, “We are elated to announce the Indian adaptation of award-winning drama Blood, thereby, further strengthening our thriller offerings. The demand for entertainment is rapidly evolving, and viewers’ want for new-fangled content is expanding. On our journey to engage with millions of viewers, we are delighted to be able to collaborate with the most prolific creative minds at All3Media International to present stories that defy narratives to satiate our viewer’s appetite for unparalleled entertainment experience.”

Calling Blood “dark, delicious and deceptive”, Namit Sharma, the CEO of Dreamers & Doers Co, said, “Blood is a quintessential universal story – where fractured family dynamics come out to play with the matriarch’s death as a trigger. Our showrunner Gurmmeet Singh and director Mihir Desai have crafted the series with passion and care and we couldn’t be more proud of this fact. Dark, delicious and deceptive – Blood is a family drama like no other.”

The makers are yet to announce the star cast of the show.