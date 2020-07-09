Avrodh trailer: Amit Sadh leads this web series on 2016 surgical strike

Avrodh starring Amit Sadh will stream on SonyLIV. Avrodh starring Amit Sadh will stream on SonyLIV.

The trailer of SonyLIV’s upcoming original web series Avrodh: The Siege Within is out. It promises to showcase a different side of the 2016 surgical strike conducted by the Indian army on terror launch pads across Line of Control (LoC).

Starring Amit Sadh in the lead role, the web series is based on a chapter from India’s Most Fearless, a book by Rahul Singh and Shiv Aroor. The trailer opens with Neeraj Kabi, who presumably plays National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, stating that though every Indian knows about the surgical strike, many do not know the ‘real’ story behind it. The rest of the video shows how Indian soldiers prepared to avenge the Uri attack.

Watch the trailer of Avrodh starring Amit Sadh and Neeraj Kabi here

With Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri The Surgical Strike already being a blockbuster, there are chances of Avrodh facing comparisons with the film.

Sharing the trailer, Amit Sadh wrote on Twitter, “I dedicate this to u, Dad. For u & all Indians, I bring to u #Avrodh. We heard about it, read about it, & saw things, but do we know everything? Was it as simple as it seemed? Or did this require strategic planning, precise execution, & daring decision-making? I was truly amazed!”

Former Bigg Boss contestant Madhurima Tuli is proud to be a part of the web series as she shared, “In the last few days we’ve realised the true value of our valiant Indian army and what better timing for the trailer release of #avrodh I’m so proud to be a part of this and even more excited to share this thrilling trailer with you’ll.”

Apart from Amit Sadh and Neeraj Kabi, Avrodh also stars Darshan Kumar, Anant Mahadevan, Vikram Gokhale and Arif Zakaria. It will begin streaming on SonyLIV from July 31.

