Avrodh review and release LIVE UPDATES

SonyLIV’s latest offering Avrodh: The Siege Within is based on Rahul Singh and Shiv Aroor’s book India’s Most Fearless. It recounts the planning that went into the Indian government’s decision to avenge the 2016 Uri attacks through surgical strike on terror launch pads across Line of Control (LoC). Helmed by Raj Acharya, the series is backed by an ensemble cast, including actors Darshan Kumaar, Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Madhurima Tuli, Vikram Gokhale, Pavail Gulati and Anil George.

The 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike was based on the same landmark mission of the Indian army and starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film grabbed awards for Best Actor and Best Director at the 66th National Film Awards. Amit Sadh, who plays a tough, no-nonsense army officer in Avrodh, wants Kaushal to watch the nine-episode web series.

During an interaction with indianexpress.com, Sadh said, “I am a huge fan of Vicky. Uri is a great film. It was a film made for a certain aspiration and a documentation of Uri facts. Avrodh is a series. It is longer and detailed. Another asset of the series is that it is adapted from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s India’s Most Fearless. We have tried to show an elaborated version of the (Uri) events. But I would be happy if he (Vicky) sees it. I would love to know what he thinks about it.”

Avrodh will face competition from films like Shakuntala Devi and Raat Akeli Hai which have released today on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, respectively. Interestingly, actor Amit Sadh also stars in a pivotal role in Shakuntala Devi as well.