Friday, July 31, 2020
Avrodh review and release LIVE UPDATES

Here's what celebrities, fans and critics are saying about Avrodh: The Siege Within, starring Darshan Kumaar, Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Madhurima Tuli, Vikram Gokhale, Pavail Gulati and Anil George.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: July 31, 2020 9:10:14 am
Avrodh Avrodh is streaming on SonyLIV.

SonyLIV’s latest offering Avrodh: The Siege Within is based on Rahul Singh and Shiv Aroor’s book India’s Most Fearless. It recounts the planning that went into the Indian government’s decision to avenge the 2016 Uri attacks through surgical strike on terror launch pads across Line of Control (LoC). Helmed by Raj Acharya, the series is backed by an ensemble cast, including actors Darshan Kumaar, Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Madhurima Tuli, Vikram Gokhale, Pavail Gulati and Anil George.

The 2019 film Uri: The Surgical Strike was based on the same landmark mission of the Indian army and starred Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film grabbed awards for Best Actor and Best Director at the 66th National Film Awards. Amit Sadh, who plays a tough, no-nonsense army officer in Avrodh, wants Kaushal to watch the nine-episode web series.

During an interaction with indianexpress.com, Sadh said, “I am a huge fan of Vicky. Uri is a great film. It was a film made for a certain aspiration and a documentation of Uri facts. Avrodh is a series. It is longer and detailed. Another asset of the series is that it is adapted from Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s India’s Most Fearless. We have tried to show an elaborated version of the (Uri) events. But I would be happy if he (Vicky) sees it. I would love to know what he thinks about it.”

Avrodh will face competition from films like Shakuntala Devi and Raat Akeli Hai which have released today on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, respectively. Interestingly, actor Amit Sadh also stars in a pivotal role in Shakuntala Devi as well.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Amit Sadh's Avrodh.

09:10 (IST)31 Jul 2020
Our verdict: Avrodh The Siege Within

Avrodh is a retelling, sans any jingoistic and provocative dialogues or scenes, of how the government and armed forces worked tirelessly to avenge the killing of 19 soldiers at an Army base camp in Uri.

Also read | Avrodh The Siege Within review: An interesting web series on 2016 surgical strike

08:57 (IST)31 Jul 2020
Darshan Kumaar plays Major Gautam in Avrodh

Actor Darshan Kumaar tweeted, "For Major Gautam, the Uri Surgical Strike mission is personal, and he is determined to get his revenge. Catch him in action in #Avrodh - The Siege Within."

08:45 (IST)31 Jul 2020
'Is there any role you can’t play Amit Sadh'

Manasi Scott shared via Twitter, "You star you!! Is there any role you can’t play #amitsadh ???!!#MikeTango is definitely my favourite role for you so far. Sooooo looking forward to soaking in #Avrodh on @SonyLIV... 31st #July is marked and locked Sadhu!!!!"

Amit Sadh underwent a physical transformation for his role of Major Videep Singh in Avrodh. Speaking about how he prepped for the role, he said, "Samar Khan is a very dear friend of mine. At that point, I was shooting for Super 30. I had lost a lot of weight for that role. So, when he offered me this character, Khan said, ‘I want you to do this role. I have told everyone that nobody can do it better than you. But right now, you look like a journalist.’ I said I do look like a journalist, but I will do it (Avrodh). That is how the journey started. My trainer Rakeysh Udiyar helped me to become the character. He is one of the best."

He added, "Also, when you love something, everything is an opportunity. For me, acting is that. I want to become different people on screen. But the difficult part is, which I hope our makers eventually understand, that they don’t give you time, which becomes unhealthy at times. However, as Johnny Depp said, ‘I drew this card.’"

Apart from Amit Sadh, the other actor who looks intriguing in Avrodh is Neeraj Kabi, last seen in Amazon Prime Video's hit series Paatal Lok. Here he will be seen in the role of the National Security Advisor (NSA). He is a trigger-happy bureaucrat who believes the government cannot justify the surgical strike without killing Abu Hafeez. Having served RAW after a career as a journalist, Kabi’s Shailesh Malviya understands the world of security and its image from within.

The web series has been written by Harmanjit Singha, Sudeep Nigam, Abhishek Chaterjee and Aadhar Khurana. It is produced for Applause Entertainment by Irada Entertainment.

Avrodh is the third original web series on SonyLIV after the streaming app got revamped. Earlier, its web series Your Honor, a remake of an Israeli original, and Undekhi got a positive response from the viewers.

