Avrodh: Who plays who in the web series on 2016 surgical strike

Avrodh premieres on SonyLIV on July 31. Avrodh premieres on SonyLIV on July 31.

SonyLIV’s upcoming web series Avrodh: The Siege Within showcases what went into the planning of the 2016 surgical strike conducted by the Indian army on terror launch pads across Line of Control (LoC). It is helmed by Raj Acharya.

Based on Rahul Singh and Shiv Aroor’s book, India’s Most Fearless, Avrodh is backed by actors like Amit Sadh, Neeraj Kabi, Darshan Kumar, Vikram Gokhale, Anant Mahadevan and Madhurima Tuli among others.

Before the web series starts streaming on July 31, here’s a look at who plays who in Avrodh.

Neeraj Kabi as National Security Advisor Shailesh Malviya

Neeraj Kabi in Avrodh. Neeraj Kabi in Avrodh.

As seen in the trailer, actor Neeraj Kabi will be seen in the role of the National Security Advisor (NSA). He is a trigger-happy bureaucrat who believes the government cannot justify the surgical strike without killing Abu Hafeez. Having served RAW after a career as a journalist, Kabi’s Shailesh Malviya understands the world of security and its image from within.

Amit Sadh as Major Videep Singh

Amit Sadh in Avrodh. Amit Sadh in Avrodh.

Amit Sadh, who we saw in the trailer as a tough, no-nonsense army officer leading the mission, plays the role of Major Videep Singh, a special force commander. He comes from an army background and uses his knowledge and patience in resourceful planning of the mission. He is determined to avenge the Uri attack.

Darshan Kumaar as Major Raunaq Gautam

Darshan Kumaar in Avrodh. Darshan Kumaar in Avrodh.

A determined but sentimental soldier from the Bihar regiment, Major Raunak Gautam, played by Darshan Kumaar, is a family man, who is unable to meet his daughter. He joins the mission to take revenge for the death of his best friend in the attack.

Vikram Gokhale as Prime Minister

Vikram Gokhale in Avrodh. Vikram Gokhale in Avrodh.

Vikram Gokhale plays the Prime Minister of India. His character is an involved head of state who makes an unprecedented decision regarding the surgical strike on terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC).

Madhurima Tuli as Namrata Joshi

Madhurima Tuli in Avrodh. Madhurima Tuli in Avrodh.

Actor Madhurima Tuli, last seen in Bigg Boss 13, plays senior reporter Namrata Joshi. She is a feisty journalist who is always in search of the truth. Now, will she able to bring the truth of the 2016 surgical strike to her audience or not will be known when Avrodh starts streaming on SonyLIV from July 31.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd