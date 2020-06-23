Avinash Tiwary: My character Satya in Bulbbul is like the ultimate Disney hero

Bulbbul is Avinash Tiwary’s second film on Netflix after Ghost Stories. (Photo: Netflix) Bulbbul is Avinash Tiwary’s second film on Netflix after Ghost Stories. (Photo: Netflix)

Anushka Sharma production Bulbbul is all set to stream on Netflix from June 24. Helmed by Anvita Dutt, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose, Parambrata Chattopadhyay and Paoli Dam in the lead roles.

With the lockdown in place, Avinash, Parambrata and Paoli interacted with indianexpress.com over a video call. The actors shared that while they are adapting to the new normal, it’s also an exciting change for them.

This would be Avinash Tiwary’s second project on Netflix after Ghost Stories that released earlier this year. When asked why he took up another horror project, the actor said, “I don’t think it’s a horror film. Even Netflix has labelled it as a supernatural thriller. Personally, I feel it’s a fantasy, period-family drama with a hint of thriller, horror and a very intense love story. It’s actually a very unique and interesting amalgamation of all genres, something that we haven’t seen in India. And then Anvita Dutt was directing it, who I have looked up to and respected for a long time. I just fell in love with the script and screenplay.”

Talking about his character Satya in Bulbbul, the 34-year-old said, “Satya is the youngest of the zamindar’s sons. The film chronicles his journey since he was young to maybe when he was 28-30 years. The entire graph has been beautifully projected. He is extremely innocent, to the extent that I sometime found him dumb (laughs). However, he is very courageous and as my director says, he is the ultimate Disney hero. There was a lot to explore in the character, and I really enjoyed myself.”

It has been only three years since Avinash Tiwary made his Bollywood debut with Tu Mera Sunday. He followed it up with a stunning performance in Laila Majnu the next year. We asked him about his take on films releasing directly on OTT platforms, given he is yet to experience big box office numbers. “Honestly, where I come, and where I am, all I want is that I get good work. And it should also reach the audience. So box office numbers are not ringing bells for me right now. I am more than happy that Netflix is releasing my film in 190 countries at the same time. However, like most actors, we have all grown up with the desire to see ourselves on the big screen. Given the current scenario, the desire of getting work and reaching the world has though become more important,” he added with a smile.

