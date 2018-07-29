Avengers Infinity War directors Russo Brothers to create an international event series for Amazon

Russo Brothers’ last directorial Avengers: Infinity War crossed 2 billion at the worldwide box office. Russo Brothers’ last directorial Avengers: Infinity War crossed 2 billion at the worldwide box office.

The Russo brothers are developing an ambitious project for Amazon’s streaming service, Amazon Prime Video. The project was announced during Amazon’s session at this week’s Television Critics Association (TCA) press tour in Los Angeles. The ‘mothership’ series is described by impressive adjectives that give a sense that this is going to be a humongous project, though nothing else is known about it for now.

Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said, “The Russo brothers have impacted the pop culture barometer of creative excellence with their vision for both Avengers: Infinity War and Captain America: Civil War. They brought a level of scale and execution to those films that has raised the bar for audiences everywhere and we can’t wait for them to do the same for us on this project for our Amazon Prime customer. We are thrilled to be working with Joe and Anthony Russo and their AGBO Studios as they build this incredible, multi-faceted, international franchise.”

The Russos are so sought after thanks to incredible business their last film for Disney and Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War, did. The film had about a dozen superheroes from different franchises coming together in one film. They also directed Captain America: The Winter Soldiers and Captain America: Civil War for Marvel Studios.

Amazon has in recent times amped up the original content production to compete with the market leader Netflix. The online retail giant bought the TV rights to The Lord of the Rings for an unheard of 250 million dollars. The total production cost of the series, that would likely be a prequel to the main novel, is estimated to be over 500 million dollars.

The Russos have shown themselves to be capable of handling huge projects and juggling multiple characters in a single production. It is not certain whether their project for Amazon would be an adaptation of a literary work or a reboot of something already happened before or something wholly new. The phrase “international franchise” is surely interesting.

