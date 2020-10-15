Ava DuVernay to direct Caste film adaptation for Netflix

Caste marks Ava DuVernay's third collaboration with Netflix. (Photo: Instagram/Ava DuVernay)

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay is set to direct Caste, a drama based on Isabel Wilkerson’s critically-acclaimed novel.

The project marks DuVernay’s third collaboration with Netflix after the documentary 13th and the miniseries When They See Us.

DuVernay will adapt Wilkerson’s nonfiction bestseller Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents to screen.

According to Variety, the film will use a multiple-story structure to examine the “unspoken system that has shaped America and chronicles how our lives today are defined by a hierarchy of human divisions dating back generations”.

DuVernay will also produce the movie, alongside ARRAY Filmworks’ Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes.

Netflix executive Tendo Nagenda will partner with the Oscar-nominated director for the project, after working together on Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, her 2018 adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic tale.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.