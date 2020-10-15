Ava DuVernay to direct Caste film adaptation for Netflix

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay is set to direct Caste, a drama based on Isabel Wilkerson’s critically-acclaimed novel.
The project marks DuVernay’s third collaboration with Netflix after the documentary 13th and the miniseries When They See Us.
DuVernay will adapt Wilkerson’s nonfiction bestseller Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents to screen.
According to Variety, the film will use a multiple-story structure to examine the “unspoken system that has shaped America and chronicles how our lives today are defined by a hierarchy of human divisions dating back generations”.
DuVernay will also produce the movie, alongside ARRAY Filmworks’ Sarah Bremner and Paul Garnes.
Netflix executive Tendo Nagenda will partner with the Oscar-nominated director for the project, after working together on Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, her 2018 adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s classic tale.
