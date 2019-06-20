Ava DuVernay thanks Hansal Mehta for watching When They See Us

When They See Us director Ava DuVernay on Thursday thanked filmmaker Hansal Mehta for watching her Netflix show, which is based on the 1989 case of Central Park Five.

The four-episode show is based on the case of five teenagers of colour who were wrongly convicted for the rape of a jogger. When they were exonerated many years later, they sued the city for their time in prison.

Mehta took to Twitter to hail the show for doing justice to a “disturbing and poignant” story that, he said, affected him deeply.

“Saw #WhenTheySeeUs by @ava a few days ago on @NetflixIndia. It has affected me deeply. This true story is disturbing and poignant. Makes you question the criminal justice system and it’s blatant disregard for the ‘other’. Bravo #avaduvernay and thank you for telling this tale,” the filmmaker tweeted.

Replying to Mehta, DuVernay said she is glad that the show resonated with him.

“Thank you very much, sir. Thank you for watching in Mumbai. It means a lot to know that people are connecting with this story in places near and far,” she wrote.

When They See Us, which started streaming on Netflix from June 12, features Michael K Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash, Blair Underwood and Christopher Jackson, among others.