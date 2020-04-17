Atul Khatri on Only Positive News: With so much negative news, it was important to bring positivity

Atul Khatri shared how the lockdown and coronavirus pandemic will affect the comedy scene in India. (Photo: Atul Khatri/Instagram) Atul Khatri shared how the lockdown and coronavirus pandemic will affect the comedy scene in India. (Photo: Atul Khatri/Instagram)

Popular comedian Atul Khatri recently went live on the Indian Express Facebook page to talk about his lockdown experience. The 52-year-old also spoke about his comedy journey and his new social media show ‘Only Positive News’.

Excerpts from the live session.

How are you dealing with the lockdown?

I am taking it in a positive way as it’s for our own good. Thankfully, the government cares for us, and has extended the lockdown. The numbers have been peaking, especially in Mumbai, and it’s important for all of us to be at home right now. We are fortunate that we have shelter, food, technology and electricity for our survival. Till we don’t have a vaccine, it would be safer to follow all the restrictions.

What inspired you to start ‘Only Positive News’?

I had my month-long American tour – Daddy Cool from March 13, which sadly had to be indefinitely postponed. So on March 15, I decided to have my own show on social media. With so much negative news all around, it was important to bring fore some positivity. Honestly, I started it to keep myself sane, as it’s so stressful everywhere. I also wanted to keep myself busy and positive. Thanks to the love of my audience, the show just flew off the roof.

Do you feel live shows will get affected after the lockdown?

As I mentioned earlier, till a vaccine is developed, we will need to follow physical distancing quite seriously. Masks have been made compulsory by most states, and other precautions would be there. Post lockdown, theatres will be started first as lakhs of people depend on Bollywood. However, containment rules might have to be followed there. Comedy live shows will be affected majorly, as it’s a small industry and will be reinstated last. Even if the lockdown ends next month, shows won’t happen till August-September. I am keeping my fingers crossed that we start again soon, as we comedians live for the stage. We all are having major withdrawal symptoms as we are not performing.

How did you start your career as a comedian?

I was working as a CEO at an IT company, and had been in the business for more than 23 years. In 2012, at the age of 44, I took a new year resolution to try something different in life. I signed up for an open mic without telling my children, and keeping only my wife informed. That’s how it all started for me. I was juggling with both careers, until I finally left my job, and took up comedy full time in 2016. I am enjoying it very much. I would suggest to everyone that do follow your passion, but till the time it’s not paying as much or more than your job, don’t just jump into it.

How do you deal with the expectation to be funny all the time?

One should know that comedians are generally very serious people. Just like singers are asked to croon all the time, even we get the same requests. You go to a family or friends house, and they ask for ‘chutkules’ (jokes). It’s tough for them to realise that we need a mike and set up to get into the groove.

Do you look for things online while writing your set?

It’s very important in our profession to be original. You cannot take someone else’s jokes and recreate it. Create stories from your personal experiences. Be original and smart.

How can one care about their mental health during the lockdown?

It’s really important to follow a routine. Also exercise and meditate, whenever you can. Sleep and eat on time, and try seeking positivity. Use this time effectively. I am reconnecting with old friends and family. It’s always good to have a conversation with them. Also try helping others, and see that no one around you sleeps hungry.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd