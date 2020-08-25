A R Rahman turns presenter for ZEE5 film Atkan Chatkan

Atkan Chatkan will premiere on September 5 on ZEE5.

ZEE5 on Tuesday shared the first look of musical drama Atkan Chatkan. The movie is directed by Saumyy Shivhare and presented by the Mozart of Madras, AR Rahman.

Atkan Chatkan’s plot revolves around a chai-delivery boy called Guddu, who goes on to form a band with three other kids. The group decides to take part in a leading music competition in the city. Whether they achieve their dreams or not forms the crux of the story. Child pianist and AR Rahman’s protege Lydian Nadhaswaram will play Guddu in the film.

Rahman recently took to Instagram to share the poster of the movie and wrote, “Glad to announce the premiere of the movie #AtkanChatkanOnZEE5 on 5th Sept! The heartfelt story of Guddu & his friends is full of hopes, dreams & rhythmic beats. All the best to the team!”

Acclaimed percussionist Sivamani, who is the music composer of Atkan Chatkan, said in a statement, “Music plays an integral part in the film, but it’s the storyline that will give the audience a sense of hope. The friendship between the four kids and their passion to fulfil their dream is the rhythm that the world would want to dance to while watching the film. Hope and burning passion are the key takeaways from Atkan Chatkan. I am delighted that it gets a global release with a platform like ZEE5 giving it the reach it deserves.”

The songs of Atkan Chatkan have been sung by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Hariharan, Sonu Nigam and others.

Atkan Chatkan, also starring Sachin Chaudhary, Yash Rane and Tamanna Dipak, will premiere on September 5 on ZEE5.

