Assembled The Making of Loki: How Tom Hiddleston went from being a supporting character to hero of his own show

What makes a Loki, a Loki? We set out to find answers to this in Marvel Studios’ recently concluded web series, but what we got was much more than that – a hit show that set the ball rolling for not just MCU Phase 4, but also introduced us to a new side of the God of Mischief.

Loki season one might have had its finale on Disney Plus last week, but in Marvel’s latest offering – Assembled: The Making of Loki, we get an in-depth peek into how the six-episode long show came into being.

The hour long docu-episode begins with lead actor Tom Hiddleston’s Shakespearean narration about time and space, looking back when he first wore the green costume at the age of 29 to play the supporting character in Thor (2011), to eventually getting his own show at 40, despite his death in MCU’s main timeline.

During his piece-to-camera, Tom revealed he and Chris Hemsworth received a call from Marvel office the same day, about being cast as Loki and Thor respectively. He confessed that it was Comic Con 2013, when on the request of Marvel boss Kevin Feige, he appeared on stage in the look of Loki and realised the fandom the character had already created. Yes, Loki is a fan made character.

Loki had roughly two hours screen time in the past one decade in MCU. Back then, nobody thought that come 2021, and he’ll get 6 hours to tell his story. Loki’s director Kate Herron shared in the documentary, that the show for her was about self acceptance and self-love. Her sole motive was to enable Loki “gets past his demons and finds the good within himself to be able to go in that redemptive journey.”

The episode also takes us through the various departments of Loki. From designing the 360 degrees photographic set for the city of Shuroo, to creating The Void that ended up reminding the director of countryside England, the Assembled episode highlights the detailing the show kept as priority.

Infact, a lot of thought process went into making the Time Variance Authority (TVA) – be it its glassy door inspired from David Lynch’s Dune, to the TemPads. The TVA set was influenced by “mid century modernism and brutalism with Kafka-esque humour.” TVA strips you of your individuality. Despite being a bureaucratic setup, its “technology shouldn’t loom futuristic nor archaic, but needs to be an ethereal place in time.”

If we watch closely, even the fights were choreographed as per the characters’ background. So, while Loki is balletic, with elegant matador style big arm movements, Sylvie is like a “feral cat” who bites and attacks with her horns because she’s always been on the run, growing up in apocalypse.

Fans and critics have lauded the wondrous cinematography of Loki, through the scenes at The Void, Lake Crater or End of Time, the graphically created Alioth or the Citadel which reminded Kate Herron of a minor house from Sunset Boulevard or Grey Gardens. The documentary also has the creator discussing how it was all done behind blue screen.

Special discussion points were dedicated to the Variant Lokis, and the other characters with respective actors sharing their experience. For Gugu Mbatha-Raw, it was the first time she played such a strong role as Ravonna Renslayer, Richard Grant shared he wished to have a Classic Loki costume with biceps.

The team was all praise for actor Jonathan Majors who despite being there for 30 minutes in the finale episode seemed like “he’s been there in entire DNA of the show.” Tom confessed he’s looking forward to seeing Jonathan donning Kang the Conqueror, going forward.

Calling Loki the show ‘one of the biggest surprises of his life’, Tom also had an emotional bout on its last day of shoot. On the other hand, Owen Wilson, who played Mobius said he loved his name, who wasn’t a superhero or had any powers, but was a simple analyst at the TVA office, which made him relatable.

Owen and Tom’s funny Shakespearean exchange around Hamlet and The Two Gentlemen of Verona, and the MCU are the high points of Assembled: The Making of Loki. When Tom Hiddleston tells him that he has broken open MCU in multiverse, Owne says with a grin “It’s true!”

