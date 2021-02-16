Assembled: Marvel announces special on making of WandaVision, Loki and other MCU films, shows 

Marvel on Tuesday announced a documentary series titled Assembled that will take the audience backstage into the making of their new shows and movies. The first part of the series will offer the audience a sneak-peek into the making of their ongoing series, WandaVision. Assembled: The Making of WandaVision premieres on March 12.

“Join Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and WandaVision’s creative team as the episode pulls back the curtain on this highly groundbreaking series,” reads Marvel’s website. The series will detail how the team drew inspiration from classic sitcoms and the new as well as recurring characters played by Teyonah Parris, Kathryn Hahn, Kat Dennings and Randall Park.

The series will also have interviews with the cast and crew members of the shows and films.

Apart from WandaVsion, Assembled will cover The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki with on-set footage and the making of the series. The Hawkeye series and Scarlett Johansson starrer film Black Widow will also be covered here.

WandaVision, starring Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Paul Bettany’s Vision, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar with new episodes every Friday.