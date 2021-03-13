Assembled, making of WandaVision: Here’s how the MCU series was created

Marvel Studios Assembled is a new docuseries from Marvel studios that takes the audience backstage into the making of their new shows and movies. The first part of the series is now streaming and offers the audience a sneak-peek into the making of WandaVision.

WandaVision, which finished streaming earlier this month, had Elizabeth Olsen’s superhero conjuring an alternate reality where she is living in marital bliss with Vision. This was her way to deal with the grief of Vision’s death.

The episode offers a detailed look at how the show was painstakingly brought to life not just by Olsen and Paul Bettany (Vision) and other actors but writers, director, set designer, cinematographer, make-up artists, VFX artists and other crew members.

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen talk about WandaVision. (Photo: Marvel Studios) Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen talk about WandaVision. (Photo: Marvel Studios)

WandaVision, whose scale might look smaller than other entries in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was a gargantuan production. The episode reveals the elaborate sets, costumes, visual effects that were needed to create the show’s ever-changing settings based on sitcoms over the decades.

Of course, WandaVision was set in an entire town, so the complex sets had to be refreshed with new props for every episode.

The Making of WandaVision also features interviews from all the major cast members. Later, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez also speak about creating new theme songs for the show in every single episode. The duo is best known for their work with Frozen and Coco, also Disney projects.

But the best insights in this show come from how the design team approached this show, which must have been a very unique production for all involved.



Overall, The Making of WandaVision is a great watch for those who wish to see how such complex productions are brought to life.

The future episodes of Marvel Studios Assembled will cover The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki with on-set footage and the making of the series. The Hawkeye series and Scarlett Johansson starrer film Black Widow will also be covered after they have debuted.

Marvel Studios Assembled is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.