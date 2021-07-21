Assembled, Making of Loki trailer: Marvel gives a glimpse into how they pulled off the series

Marvel Studios’ Loki has possibly changed the trajectory of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and while fans are still reeling under the events of the Loki finale, there’s more in store. Marvel has just dropped the trailer of the Assembled episode focusing on the making of Loki.

Marvel’s Assembled series showcases behind-the-scenes footage, along with cast and creator interviews, possible theories for the future of MCU and many other surprises in its hour-long episodes. So far, Marvel has released Assembled episodes for WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The six-episode Loki series ended with a cliffhanger that did not necessarily satisfy all fans so there is a possibility that the fan questions might get answered in this making episode. Director Kate Herron earlier told The Hollywood Reporter, “So the way I see it in my head is that the TVA exists outside of space and time, but reality and everything as we understood it has completely changed in the last few minutes. With the multiverse branching, how do we know the TVA still exists in that way? We don’t know, and I suppose that’s a big question that will be answered as the show goes on.”

The trailer of The Making of Loki gives a short glimpse into the green screen stages, the bloopers and it looks like the team had a gala time making the series.

Starring Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, among others will return for Loki season two.