Aspirants trailer: Kota Factory, set in the UPSC world

The trailer of TVF’s upcoming show Aspirants is out and it follows the lives of UPSC aspirants who move to Rajendra Nagar, Delhi in the hopes of cracking the civil services exam. Much like Kota Factory, the show follows the lives of students, their dreams, hopes and their personal lives as they find themselves under immense pressure.

Starring Naveen Kasturia in the lead role, the show examines the strenuous nature of UPSC exams and how one’s mettle is tested while they are preparing for the entrance.

Watch the trailer of Aspirants here:

Aspirants appears to be a sincere show that talks about the youth’s dedication in serving the nation. It also tackles the failure that many have to face as they make multiple attempts to crack the exam.

The show has been created by Arunabh Kumar and Shreyansh Pandey. Written by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, Apoorv Singh Karki has directed the series.

Aspirants starts streaming from April 7 on YouTube.