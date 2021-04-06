scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 06, 2021
Latest news

Aspirants trailer: Kota Factory, set in the UPSC world

Much like Kota Factory, the show follows the lives of students, their dreams, hopes and their personal lives as they find themselves under immense pressure. Aspirants starts streaming from April 7 on YouTube.

Written by Sampada Sharma | New Delhi |
April 6, 2021 7:39:05 pm
aspirants tvf seriesAspirants stars Naveen Kasturia in the lead role.

The trailer of TVF’s upcoming show Aspirants is out and it follows the lives of UPSC aspirants who move to Rajendra Nagar, Delhi in the hopes of cracking the civil services exam. Much like Kota Factory, the show follows the lives of students, their dreams, hopes and their personal lives as they find themselves under immense pressure.

Starring Naveen Kasturia in the lead role, the show examines the strenuous nature of UPSC exams and how one’s mettle is tested while they are preparing for the entrance.

Watch the trailer of Aspirants here:

Aspirants appears to be a sincere show that talks about the youth’s dedication in serving the nation. It also tackles the failure that many have to face as they make multiple attempts to crack the exam.

Also Read |Top 20 Indian web series you can watch on YouTube

The show has been created by Arunabh Kumar and Shreyansh Pandey. Written by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, Apoorv Singh Karki has directed the series.

Aspirants starts streaming from April 7 on YouTube.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

celeb photos
Ranveer Singh flaunts new look, Shraddha Kapoor returns to ‘paradise:’ 15 celeb photos you cannot miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Apr 06: Latest News

Advertisement
x