Aspirants Season 3 trailer: Mukherjee Nagar rivalry returns in positions of power

The trailer for Aspirants Season 3 is finally out, offering a glimpse into a new chapter where old ambitions collide with present-day power. Starring Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, and Tengam Celine, the upcoming season also introduces Jatin Goswami in a pivotal role. The new season pushes the story into a fresh phase where past dreams intersect with present responsibilities. What once began as a rivalry in Mukherjee Nagar now resurfaces years later in positions of authority, setting the stage for intense personal and professional conflicts.

The trailer opens with Sunny Hinduja’s character making a chilling declaration: “I have a Brahmastra. If I unleash that, DM Abhilash won’t escape this time.” Viewers are then taken back to the early days of Naveen Kasturia’s character, who is determined to crack the UPSC examination at any cost. “I have to clear the IAS this year, no matter what,” he says, as the trailer revisits his journey as an aspirant in Mukherjee Nagar alongside his close friends played by Abhilash Thapliyal and Shivankit Singh Parihar. Their friendship, built during the gruelling preparation phase, becomes one of the emotional anchors of the story.