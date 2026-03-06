Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Aspirants Season 3 trailer: Mukherjee Nagar rivalry returns in positions of power
Aspirants Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video across India and in over 240 countries and territories on March 13.
The trailer for Aspirants Season 3 is finally out, offering a glimpse into a new chapter where old ambitions collide with present-day power. Starring Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja, Namita Dubey, and Tengam Celine, the upcoming season also introduces Jatin Goswami in a pivotal role. The new season pushes the story into a fresh phase where past dreams intersect with present responsibilities. What once began as a rivalry in Mukherjee Nagar now resurfaces years later in positions of authority, setting the stage for intense personal and professional conflicts.
The trailer opens with Sunny Hinduja’s character making a chilling declaration: “I have a Brahmastra. If I unleash that, DM Abhilash won’t escape this time.” Viewers are then taken back to the early days of Naveen Kasturia’s character, who is determined to crack the UPSC examination at any cost. “I have to clear the IAS this year, no matter what,” he says, as the trailer revisits his journey as an aspirant in Mukherjee Nagar alongside his close friends played by Abhilash Thapliyal and Shivankit Singh Parihar. Their friendship, built during the gruelling preparation phase, becomes one of the emotional anchors of the story.
Watch Aspirants Season 3 trailer here:
During his preparation, Naveen mentors several UPSC aspirants. However, he refuses to train a candidate played by Jatin Goswami, dismissing him because of his weak English. While Naveen believes mentoring someone from a Hindi-medium background would be a “waste of time,” the story takes an unexpected turn when Goswami’s character eventually clears the exam.
Now in a position of power, he is determined to ensure that no Hindi-medium aspirant faces the same discrimination he once endured.
As the narrative unfolds, Naveen’s character is hit with serious allegations, the details of which remain undisclosed in the trailer. His friendships begin to crack, with one of his friends confronting him, saying, “You could never become a good friend.”
Aspirants Season 3 promises a gripping clash of Hindi vs English, past vs present, and ideals vs power, with those once discriminated against now holding the upper hand. Created and produced by The Viral Fever and directed by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish, Season 3 will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video across India and in over 240 countries and territories on March 13.
