Indian web shows make a mark at Asian Academy Creative Awards: Mirzapur, Konkona Sensharma win international honours

Updated: December 4, 2021 11:19:17 am
Actors Konkona Sensharma and Amruta Subhash have won big at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. While Konkona was awarded Best Actress in a Leading Role award for her performance in the Netflix anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans, Amruta won the award in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category for Bombay Begums.
Celebrating her win, Amruta took to Twitter and shared a video of the moment when she was announced as the winner. Along with it, she wrote, “My First International Award! Thank you to my team #bombaybegums @alankrita601 @NetflixIndia @AsianAcademyCr1 ❤️❤️ @EndemolShineIND पहिला आंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार. माझ्या बॅाम्बे बेगम्सच्या टीमचे आभार. या एशियन पुरस्कारासाठी भारताचं प्रतिनिधित्व करणं हा भारावून टाकणारा अनुभव होता.. ”
My First International Award!Thank you to my team #bombaybegums @alankrita601 @NetflixIndia @AsianAcademyCr1 ❤️❤️@EndemolShineIND
पहिला आंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार. माझ्या बॅाम्बे बेगम्सच्या टीमचे आभार. या एशियन पुरस्कारासाठी भारताचं प्रतिनिधित्व करणं हा भारावून टाकणारा अनुभव होता.. pic.twitter.com/NI1JwBelFO
— Amruta Subhash (@AmrutaSubhash) December 3, 2021
Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur Season 2 was awarded the Best Original Program award. Umesh Bisht won for Pagglait’s screenplay in the Best Original Screenplay category. The Sanya Malhotra starrer also grabbed the best Sound award.
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta congratulated the winners as he wrote on Twitter, “Many Congratulations @konkonas @AmrutaSubhash @umeshbist #MirzapurS2 on your wins at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. @AsianAcademyCr1.”
Many Congratulations @konkonas @AmrutaSubhash @umeshbist #MirzapurS2 on your wins at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. @AsianAcademyCr1
— Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 4, 2021
Here’s the complete list of winners:
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Lee Je-hoon in “Move to Heaven” (Korea)
Page One Films / No 3 Pictures/ Netflix
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Lee Do-hyun in “Sweet Home” (Korea)
Studio Dragon /Studio N / Netflix
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Konkona Sen Sharma in “Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi” (India)
Dharmatic / Netflix
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Amruta Subhash in “Bombay Begums” (India)
Dharmatic / Netflix
Best Cinematography
Chad Ingraham for “Expedition: Asia” (Hong Kong)
Ryan Pyle Productions / Discovery Channel
Best Comedy Performance
Susan Lankester in “Keluarga Baha Don S 2” (Malaysia)
Anomalous Films/ Viu
Best Comedy Program
“My Heroic Husband” (China)
New Classics Media / iQIYI
Best Direction (Fiction)
Lee Eung-bok for “Sweet Home” (Korea)
Studio Dragon/Studio N / Netflix
Best Drama Series
“Move to Heaven” (Korea)
Page One Film and No3 Pictures /Netflix
Best General Entertainment, Game or Quiz Program
“The Tmall Double 11 Opening Ceremony” (China)
Hunan TV
Best Lifestyle Program
“Eco Solutions” (Japan)
CNN International
Best Lifestyle, Entertainment Presenter/Host
Vice Ganda in “Everybody, Sing!” (Philippines)
ABS CBN
Best Music or Dance Program
“Gegar Vaganza 7” (Malaysia)
Astro
Best Non Scripted Entertainment
“The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” (Singapore)
Refinery Media
Best Original Program by a Streamer/OTT
“Mirzapur S 2” (India)
Amazon Prime Video
Best Original Screenplay
Umesh Bist for “Pagglait” (India)
Balaji Productions and Sikhya Entertainment /Netflix
Best Theme Song
“White Drongo” by Shu Chiu for “The Child of Light” (Taiwan)
Hakka TV / Borderline Assemblage
Best Voice Artist
Feng Xiaogang in “Dunhuang: Edge of the World” (China)
Tencent Video, CICC, IFA Media
Best Adaptation of an Existing Format
“The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” (Singapore)
Refinery Media
Best Animated Program or Series (2D or 3D)
“Earwig and the Witch” (Japan)
NHK/ Studio Ghibli
Best Branded Program or Series
“Cruising Legends: Dawn Patrol” (India)
MX Player
Best Children’s Program (one off/series)
MYSTIC (New Zealand)
Libertine Pictures and Slim Film + TV
Best Current Affairs Program or Series
PD Note Our Twisted Heroes (Korea)
MBC
Best Direction (Non-Fiction)
Robbie Bridgman & Steve Chao for Traffickers: Inside The Golden
Triangle (Thailand) HBO / WarnerMedia / IFA Media
Best Documentary Program (one-off)
Birdsville Or Bust (Australia)
Mint Pictures / SBS
Best Documentary Series
See What You Made Me Do (Australia)
Northern Pictures/ SBS/ Blue Ant International
Best Editing
Muhammad Razin Bin Mohd Ramzi for Wild City: River World (Singapore)
Beach House Pictures / Mediacorp
Best Infotainment Program
Climate Change: A Wicked Problem, Power (Singapore)
CNA, Mediacorp
Best Natural History or Wildlife Program
Wild Tokyo (Japan)
OSF/ NHK
Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor
Steven Chia in Talking Point (Singapore)
Channel 5, CNA, Mediacorp
Best News Program
24 Hours: Special Coverage of Typhoon Vamco (Ulysses) in
Luzon GMA Network (Philippines)
Best Preschool Program
“Shimajiro: A World of WOW! Our Oceans” (Japan)
Benesse Corporation/ TV Setouchi
Best Promo or Trailer
“Save Our Planet, Save Our Children’s Future” (Hong Kong)
Phoenix Satellite Television
Best Short Form Content
“Spectrum: The Visit” (Singapore)
Robot Playground Media/Finding Pictures
Best Single Drama/Telemovie/ Anthology Episode
“Kill for Love” (Taiwan)
Studio76 Original Productions/Taiwan Mobile myVideo/
Even Creative Studio
Best Single News Story/Report
“India’s Covid-19 Crisis” (India)
BBC World News
Best Sound
“Pagglait” (India)
Balaji Productions and Sikhya Entertainment / Netflix
Best Visual or Special FX in TV series or Feature Films
“Peter Rabbit 2 : The Runaway” (Australia)
Method Studios/ Columbia Pictures.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-