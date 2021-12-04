Indian web shows make a mark at Asian Academy Creative Awards: Mirzapur, Konkona Sensharma win international honours

Actors Konkona Sensharma and Amruta Subhash have won big at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. While Konkona was awarded Best Actress in a Leading Role award for her performance in the Netflix anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans, Amruta won the award in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category for Bombay Begums.

Celebrating her win, Amruta took to Twitter and shared a video of the moment when she was announced as the winner. Along with it, she wrote, “My First International Award! Thank you to my team #bombaybegums @alankrita601 @NetflixIndia @AsianAcademyCr1 ❤️❤️ @EndemolShineIND पहिला आंतरराष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार. माझ्या बॅाम्बे बेगम्सच्या टीमचे आभार. या एशियन पुरस्कारासाठी भारताचं प्रतिनिधित्व करणं हा भारावून टाकणारा अनुभव होता.. ”

Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur Season 2 was awarded the Best Original Program award. Umesh Bisht won for Pagglait’s screenplay in the Best Original Screenplay category. The Sanya Malhotra starrer also grabbed the best Sound award.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta congratulated the winners as he wrote on Twitter, “Many Congratulations @konkonas @AmrutaSubhash @umeshbist #MirzapurS2 on your wins at the Asian Academy Creative Awards. @AsianAcademyCr1.”

Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Lee Je-hoon in “Move to Heaven” (Korea)

Page One Films / No 3 Pictures/ Netflix

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Lee Do-hyun in “Sweet Home” (Korea)

Studio Dragon /Studio N / Netflix

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Konkona Sen Sharma in “Ajeeb Daastaans: Geeli Pucchi” (India)

Dharmatic / Netflix

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Amruta Subhash in “Bombay Begums” (India)

Dharmatic / Netflix

Best Cinematography

Chad Ingraham for “Expedition: Asia” (Hong Kong)

Ryan Pyle Productions / Discovery Channel

Best Comedy Performance

Susan Lankester in “Keluarga Baha Don S 2” (Malaysia)

Anomalous Films/ Viu

Best Comedy Program

“My Heroic Husband” (China)

New Classics Media / iQIYI

Best Direction (Fiction)

Lee Eung-bok for “Sweet Home” (Korea)

Studio Dragon/Studio N / Netflix

Best Drama Series

“Move to Heaven” (Korea)

Page One Film and No3 Pictures /Netflix

Best General Entertainment, Game or Quiz Program

“The Tmall Double 11 Opening Ceremony” (China)

Hunan TV

Best Lifestyle Program

“Eco Solutions” (Japan)

CNN International

Best Lifestyle, Entertainment Presenter/Host

Vice Ganda in “Everybody, Sing!” (Philippines)

ABS CBN

Best Music or Dance Program

“Gegar Vaganza 7” (Malaysia)

Astro

Best Non Scripted Entertainment

“The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” (Singapore)

Refinery Media

Best Original Program by a Streamer/OTT

“Mirzapur S 2” (India)

Amazon Prime Video

Best Original Screenplay

Umesh Bist for “Pagglait” (India)

Balaji Productions and Sikhya Entertainment /Netflix

Best Theme Song

“White Drongo” by Shu Chiu for “The Child of Light” (Taiwan)

Hakka TV / Borderline Assemblage

Best Voice Artist

Feng Xiaogang in “Dunhuang: Edge of the World” (China)

Tencent Video, CICC, IFA Media

Best Adaptation of an Existing Format

“The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” (Singapore)

Refinery Media

Best Animated Program or Series (2D or 3D)

“Earwig and the Witch” (Japan)

NHK/ Studio Ghibli

Best Branded Program or Series

“Cruising Legends: Dawn Patrol” (India)

MX Player

Best Children’s Program (one off/series)

MYSTIC (New Zealand)

Libertine Pictures and Slim Film + TV

Best Current Affairs Program or Series

PD Note Our Twisted Heroes (Korea)

MBC

Best Direction (Non-Fiction)

Robbie Bridgman & Steve Chao for Traffickers: Inside The Golden

Triangle (Thailand) HBO / WarnerMedia / IFA Media

Best Documentary Program (one-off)

Birdsville Or Bust (Australia)

Mint Pictures / SBS

Best Documentary Series

See What You Made Me Do (Australia)

Northern Pictures/ SBS/ Blue Ant International

Best Editing

Muhammad Razin Bin Mohd Ramzi for Wild City: River World (Singapore)

Beach House Pictures / Mediacorp

Best Infotainment Program

Climate Change: A Wicked Problem, Power (Singapore)

CNA, Mediacorp

Best Natural History or Wildlife Program

Wild Tokyo (Japan)

OSF/ NHK

Best News or Current Affairs Presenter/Anchor

Steven Chia in Talking Point (Singapore)

Channel 5, CNA, Mediacorp

Best News Program

24 Hours: Special Coverage of Typhoon Vamco (Ulysses) in

Luzon GMA Network (Philippines)

Best Preschool Program

“Shimajiro: A World of WOW! Our Oceans” (Japan)

Benesse Corporation/ TV Setouchi

Best Promo or Trailer

“Save Our Planet, Save Our Children’s Future” (Hong Kong)

Phoenix Satellite Television

Best Short Form Content

“Spectrum: The Visit” (Singapore)

Robot Playground Media/Finding Pictures

Best Single Drama/Telemovie/ Anthology Episode

“Kill for Love” (Taiwan)

Studio76 Original Productions/Taiwan Mobile myVideo/

Even Creative Studio

Best Single News Story/Report

“India’s Covid-19 Crisis” (India)

BBC World News

Best Sound

“Pagglait” (India)

Balaji Productions and Sikhya Entertainment / Netflix

Best Visual or Special FX in TV series or Feature Films

“Peter Rabbit 2 : The Runaway” (Australia)

Method Studios/ Columbia Pictures.