Saturday, March 27, 2021
Latest news

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari to make her digital debut with Faadu

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Faadu is being described as an intense poetic love-story between two different-thinking characters.

Mumbai
March 27, 2021 10:11:01 pm
Ashwiny Iyer TiwariAshwiny Iyer Tiwari's Faadu will release on SonyLIV.

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has set SonyLIV’s original Faadu as her first project in the digital space. The filmmaker is best known for her critically-acclaimed movies like Nil Battey Sannata, Bareilly ki Barfi and Panga.

Faadu is being described as an intense poetic love-story between two different-thinking characters.

The director said the narrative of storytelling has changed with time and the audiences are looking forward to a new cinematic experience.

“As a storyteller, I constantly challenge myself to bring new insightful characters that take the audience to moments of introspection. Faadu is one such unconventional character-driven story, which I am eagerly waiting for the world to experience,” Tiwari said.

Tiwari further said that she is excited to maker her digital debut with SonyLIV, a platform that has a benchmark for compelling stories.

“We share a similar passion to innovate. We’re hoping we will touch the hearts of cinema lovers in a long format medium, hitting the right chords with a relatable concept,” she said.

Faadu will be produced by Studio Next.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
