Thursday, June 23, 2022
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shares Faadu teaser, promises an intense love story. Watch

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared the teaser of her upcoming web series, Faadu. The SonyLIV series stars Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal.

June 23, 2022 1:26:18 pm
Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari shared the teaser of her upcoming web series, Faadu. The SonyLIV show stars Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal and has been produced by Studio Next. The series promises to be an intense poetic love story between two contrasting characters.

Aswhiny shared the teaser and wrote, “There is no greater joy for a storyteller to see the symphony of an intense poetic, musical love story slowly taking shape with each note of passion & commitment. tarring Fabulous ♥️ @pavailgulati @saiyami @abhilashthapliyal & every actor who played their character however small with so much passion. Only Gratitude.” Saiyami Kher commented on the teaser with a heart.

In December, Ashwiny had shared a photo after the filming of Faadu wrapped up. She had written, “A long first schedule with it’s own story to tell comes to an end only to begin soon in the new year. These small moments of joy is not possible without my dearest direction team & partners in all departments & my awesome caring humans @pavailgulati @saiyami @abhilashthapliyal who nag me with lots of pyaar, some times don’t allow me to concentrate since I am busy laughing out loud with their random chatter even on a tough day and also who are actors par excellence :) that makes a storyteller see a dream.”

The screenplay of Faadu has been written by poet, theatre writer and director Saumya Joshi.

Recently, Ashwiny who has helmed films such as Nil Batte Sannata, Panga and Bareilly Ki Barfi,co-directed the non-fiction series ‘Break Point’ with her filmmaker husband Nitesh Tiwari for ZEE5. It followed the untold story of tennis greats Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi.

