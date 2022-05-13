Ashram 3 trailer: Bobby Deol’s Baba Nirala claims he’s God, a new character creates mystery. Watch

The much-awaited season three trailer of Aashram is finally here. On Friday, lead actor Bobby Deol shared the trailer of the show on Instagram. In the video, we see Baba Nirala on a quest to be more powerful as he plays with the faith of his followers. Esha Gupta, who has joined the season, is introduced as the seductress. And while she is seen trying to woo the godman, our instinct says that there’s more to her character than a gullible woman.

Sharing the trailer of Aashram 3, Bobby Deol posted on Instagram, “SEASON 3 TRAILER IS HERE! Baba Nirala – Swarupi ya Behrupi? Kya khulenge raaz ya hoga Baba ka raaj? Ek Badnaam… Aashram Season 3 releases 3rd June on @mxplayer.”

The trailer also gives a glimpse of his close aide, played by Chandan Roy Sanyal, who tries to earn big from politicians, as he expands the brand of Baba Nirala. The self-proclaimed godman, on the other hand, is seen at his usual worst, fooling his bhakts. Claiming to be undefeatable, he says that his word is the law for the world. In one of the scenes, he also calls himself God, hinting at a more vicious power game this season. Aaditi Pohankar is also back as Parminder with the pledge to bring Baba Nirmala down.

The latest season of the Prakash Jha directorial had found itself in a soup last year. During the shoot in Bhopal, the filmmaker was smeared with ink by Bajrang Dal activists. They objected to the name of the show, alleging an ‘assault’ on Hinduism. The team was filming in Bhopal’s old jail premises in October, along with Bobby Deol. In a video of the incident that emerged on social media, Bajrang Dal activists could be seen vandalising the set and assaulting a crew member.

Aashram launched in August 2020, and the next chapter released the same year in November. While the show had its own share of controversies, it has given Deol’s career a new lease. The actor has been lauded for his performance by critics and fans alike.

Talking about the new season, Bobby Deol in a statement said that the filmmaker’s vision made him sign the show again. “The character keeps evolving in each season and it’s shades in Season 3 are one that’s going to keep viewers at the edge of their seats. The show is one of the most-watched show on OTT and the due credit goes to Prakashji’s compelling story, wide reach of the streaming platform and the hard work of the entire team working on it. Aashram is a powerful and captivating series which has given me the experience of a lifetime.”

Starting June 3, Aashram 3 will stream on MX Player.