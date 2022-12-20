Ashneer Grover exits Shark Tank India, enters Pitchers 2: ‘Jab tak hai Grover, it’s not over’. Watch

Entrepreneur and television personality Ashneer Grover might have exited the popular TV reality show, Shark Tank India season two, but he has bagged another project. He will be seen in a special appearance in TVF and ZEE5’s show, Pitchers season two. The show is led by actors Naveen Kasturia, Abhay Mahajan, and Arunabh Kumar along with Abhishek Banerjee, Gopal Dutt, Ridhi Dogra, Sikander Kher and Ashish Vidyarthi.

In a latest promo of Pitchers 2, the three lead characters, Naveen, Mandal, and Yogi are regretting losing a chance to pitch their business idea to Ashneer. As Naveen cribs, “Our company is going down just like this lift,” we hear Ashneer’s favourite line from Shark Tank India, “Bhai, kya kar raha hai tu?” He then appears on the screen, telling the three guys, he recognises talent, “Jab tak hai Grover, it’s not over. So, when and where are you going to make your pitch?”

Watch Ashneer Grover throwing a lifeline in Pitchers 2

Ashneer confirmed his appearance in the web show as he shared the promo of Pitchers 2 on his Twitter account and captioned it, “Jab tak hai Grover, it’s not over! Watch new season of ‘TVF Pitchers’ from 23 Dec on @ZEE5India.”

Ashneer became a household name after Shark Tank India season one and got himself a dedicated fanbase. Now, his fans are elated to have him back on the screen. One of them commented on his tweet, “There could only have been one person that could have made up for the loss of jeetu! Super to see you.” Another wrote, “Awesome !!!, A new tagline for you after watching this trailer A Grover – Money man.”

Jab tak hai Grover, it’s not over ! Watch new season of ‘TVF Pitchers’ from 23 Dec on @ZEE5India @TheViralFever #PitchersOnZee5 https://t.co/NOmdpuw9tx — Ashneer Grover (@Ashneer_Grover) December 19, 2022

The second season of the popular web series Pitchers is all set to return on December 23. While most of the actors have returned to the second season, the fans of the series will miss watching Jitendra Kumar, who played one of the lead roles in the first season.

Talking about the show, Arunabh Kumar, creator of Pitchers, said, “This is perhaps one of the most awaited shows of India and I am grateful to the fans for their constant love for Pitchers since it released. We have tried to tell this story of aspiring Indians in these changing times, and we cannot wait for everyone to watch it”.