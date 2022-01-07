Ashish Chanchlani tests positive for Covid-19: ‘The body aches are absolute worst’

Social media star Ashish Chanchlani on Friday informed fans that he has tested positive for Covid-19. While Ashish shared that he has ‘mild symptoms’, he added that the ‘body aches are the absolute worst’. The YouTuber is currently home quarantined and sought love and wishes from all.

Sharing a photo of himself looking slightly worried, Ashish wrote, “Hey everyone, wanted to inform you all that i have tested positive for COVID , i do have mild symptoms but honestly the body aches are the worst ABSOLUTE WORST so trying to take full rest.”

He said that he will get back stronger than ever. The YouTuber further wrote, “I have Home-quarantined myself for complete isolation from others till my recovery. Your love and wishes are enough for me. Take care of yourself and specially your family, and please stay safe. Will be back stronger than ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashish Chanchlani (@ashishchanchlani)

Many celebrities were quick to reply to Ashish Chanchlani’s post. Sunny Hinduja wrote, “Khayal rakh bha,” while Sunil Grover commented, “Get well soon.” Rajkummar Rao posted, “Take care bhai. Will pray for your speedy recovery .” Others like Tisca Chopra, Aahana Kumra, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Aanchal Munjal and Paras Kalnawat also wished him a speedy recovery.

Earlier this week, many other celebrities also tested positive for coronavirus. Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham, Prem Chopra, Delnaaz Irani, Erica Fernandes, Sharad Malhotra, Drashti Dhami and Sumona Chakravarti among others are currently recovering in home quarantine.