Asha Negi on her public breakup with Rithvik Dhanjani: ‘I can’t even explain how tough it got’

After making her mark in the television industry, Asha Negi is now creating a wave in the web space. She was seen in Abhay 2 and Ludo last year, and now plays the lead in Voot Select series Khwabon Ke Parindey. She plays an NRI girl, Bindiya, who sets on a road trip with her friends, and finds truths about herself along the way.

Talking about her experience of working on the show, the actor said that the team was actually on a road trip for two and a half months and had the most amazing time. “We were shopping, hunting for Indian food, and bonded like real friends. By the end of the trip, we were so attached, and missed each other once we were back,” she shared, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com. Khwabon Ke Parindey also stars Mrinal Dutt, Manasi Moghe and Tushar Sharma.

While people believe that actors cannot be friends, Asha and her set of friends in the industry have definitely shattered the stereotype. So how do they manage to stay friends despite being in the running for the same sort of work. “I don’t think we make any extra efforts. It’s just that we are real to each other and quite unfiltered. I think that’s the most important thing in a friendship. We don’t have too many expectations of each other and are busy with our own lives, but we always stick around. That has worked for us.”

Talking about her work on the web space, the actor called the medium a ‘saviour’ for actors and filmmakers, but also for the audience. “Last year and this time too, there has been so much content to watch. The audience is definitely in for a treat. From an actor’s perspective, we are getting more opportunity, and most importantly, no one is boxed into a medium. If you are good at your job, you are appreciated as an actor, and not as a TV or film actor.”

As she spoke about mediums, we wondered if she has ever felt the brunt of coming from the television industry. While many have spoken about the disparity, Asha shared that she never felt anyone looking at her as a ‘TV actor’. “Even when I was doing Ludo, everyone was very sweet to me and supportive. I never felt any kind of disparity. However, I don’t know if they spoke about it behind my back,” she replied with a smile.

While she touched newer heights recently, the Pavitra Rishta actor faced a low when she parted ways with longtime boyfriend Rithvik Dhanjani last year. While the couple has spoken about how they will remain special in each other’s life, we asked Asha if the breakup made her cynical about love. “Not at all. I still love the idea of falling in love. I am quite a romantic at heart and do believe in love. I am just quite clearer in life now with what I want.”

She confessed that the breakup was more difficult as they are in the public eye. “I can’t even explain how tough it got. People are just sitting there and commenting. Yes, they have seen us together in good times but you don’t know anything about us. When it happened last year, we had to face the situation ourselves first, then, of course, tell the family. It also got leaked in media then, so it wasn’t easy at all.”