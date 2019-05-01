Asha Negi on comeback with Baarish: I really missed acting

The flamboyant Asha Negi recently made her digital debut with Ekta Kapoor’s Baarish. Also starring Sharman Joshi, the romantic tale sees the couple fight all odds – family’s opposition and status difference to find solace in each other.

Asha made her debut on the small screen with Sapnon Se Bhare Naina and became an overnight sensation playing Purvi in Pavitra Rishta. It was also the show that helped her find love in Rithvik Dhanjani. Apart from a few appearances, Asha has been missing from action after her last show Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan wrapped up in 2016.

The actor was recently hospitalised because of a tonsil issue and is on her way to recovery. Over a telephone conversation with indianexpress.com, Asha spoke about Baarish, being away from the screen, her new-found glamorous avatar and more.

Here are excerpt from the conversation.

Q. How did Baarish happen to you?

Well I had taken a break from acting because I wasn’t quite happy with the kind of roles that came my way. And when I decided to make a comeback, I knew I wanted to do something really good that will make a mark. Also, I have been interested in taking up a web series but I didn’t want to do a random bold project. I think Baarish somehow fitted into all the boxes. It’s a very sweet and simple love story and has a very feel-good aura to it. It’s a show that I would love watching. When I received the script, I read it at one go because it was impossible to keep it down. And I think that’s what happened with the audience, as most of them binge watched it.

Q. While fans have been going gaga over it, there has been a section that feels it’s a show too simple to be on the web.

I know there have been few initial responses like that. But trust me, I have only received positive feedback about Baarish. People have been a little upset about the not-so-happy-ending but then we left it on the hook so that a second season could be worked upon. In the industry, where everyone has been so busy and we don’t get to see each others’ work, most of my friends have already watched the show and loved it.

Q. Somewhere the character that you play in Baarish has an uncanny resemblance to your character Purvi in Pavitra Rishta.

(Laughs) Actually, when I started shooting, I too felt the same. Both of them kind of have the same belief system, are independent and love their family. But that’s about it, as the stories are very different.

Q. When we spoke to Sharman recently, he had a lot of good things to say about you. How was your experience working with him?

He has been in the industry for long and is supremely talented. But the beauty is that Sharman will never make you realise that when you are working. On shoots, we were just having fun. But when I watched the episodes, I was like he has done such an amazing job. I feel lucky to have got the chance to work with him. Baarish has been one of the shows, where I ended up making some bonds for life.

Q. You took a long sabbatical from acting. Doesn’t it get difficult without the constant fame and of course money not coming in?

Frankly, it does get difficult. But more than money and fame, I missed acting. I mean I was doing a few shoots and dance acts but acting is my first love. Also, a beautiful thing that I realised in this phase was nothing is temporary in life. One day, you have it all and there would be a time when you don’t have anything. It’s important to realise that happiness cannot be dependent on success. While I seriously missed working, I am happy I got to learn this important fact of life.

Q. At your recent appearances, we saw a very glamorous avatar of Asha Negi. Was it important to break the girl-next-door image that you have?

Firstly, I would like to say that the entire credit for the glamorous looks goes to my team. I am still shy and just cannot pose in those beautiful attires. They really push me to try new things and are so patient with me. And yes, it is important to not be stereotyped. Also, it’s always fun to try something new. Change is always good but it doesn’t mean I have changed. It’s just a side to my personality.

Q. As you earlier mentioned that you consider Baarish as your comeback vehicle, what kind of roles are you now looking forward to?

I think every kind of roles that excite me. And it can be in any medium – TV, films and web. I am actually in talks with a couple of projects but there’s still a lot of time before I can talk about it.