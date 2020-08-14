Asha Negi on Abhay 2: Have not done something like this before

Asha Negi was last seen in Baarish (Photo: PR)

Kunal Kemmu starrer Abhay is back with a new season on ZEE5. Joining him in the fresh series will be Ram Kapoor, Asha Negi, Raghav Juyal, Bidita Bag, Chunky Panday among more. The Ken Ghosh directorial chronicles the journey of an officer Abhay Pratap Singh (Kemmu) as he investigates gory crimes.

Popular television actor Asha Negi will star in Abhay 2 as a journalist, who aides Kemmu in solving the cases. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the actor opened up about her role, working amid the coronavirus scare and more.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Q. It was refreshing to see you in a different avatar in the Abhay 2 trailer. Was that a reason why you took up the show?

Absolutely. I was really excited as I have not done anything like this before. When the offer came to me, I did not think twice. I even asked Ken to include a couple of action scenes for me (laughs). That did not happen, however, you will get to see me attempt something very new. I play a journalist, who is very opinionated, sincere and can go to any extent to find the truth.

Q. Did you follow someone to pick up the mannerism of a journalist?

I have been into this profession for more than seven years now, and I have known quite many journalists. Also, from childhood we have been following news so picking up professionalism was not a task. But I did work a lot on my body language. Having mostly played vulnerable characters, I worked on looking confident on screen. I couldn’t afford to look a bechari in this part.

Q. What is your take on seasons – does it somewhere add more pressure on the team?

Well, the pressure is always there even for the first time as you would want people to like your work. Everyone works hard towards making a show. And the next season completely depends on the success of the first. No one will keep making seasons if it doesn’t have an audience.

Q. Are you a fan of the thriller genre?

I think the audience on the web really likes thrillers. As for me, I am more of a rom-com person. But there are days when I religiously want to watch a thriller. I had followed the first season of Abhay and I was completely hooked to it. Since it has different crime stories in each episode, it just adds to the fun.

Q. How was it working with Kunal Kemmu?

He is so sweet and very cute. Also, people have seen what a talented actor he is on-screen but Kunal is also very passionate off screen. Since he has been part of the show from the start, he has a lot more ideas about the character. But he would still work diligently on it and even help me in my part. Otherwise we all really chilled on set.

Q. All of you shot amid all the precautions and restrictions. How was that experience?

Honestly, the initial few days I was really paranoid. I think everyone on the set was. Even if someone sneezed, all eyes would automatically be on that person. But we did undergo a couple of tests and every protocol was strictly followed. I think it’s the new normal and we all will have to get used to it

Q. What about the vibe on set? Given it’s a thriller did you guys manage to have enough fun?

Ken is a friend, so I was actually very excited to be on set. It didn’t really feel like work as we finished shoot quite easily. It didn’t even feel like we were shooting such serious scenes. However, given we were not working for months, everyone was so lazy when we resumed shoots. We just didn’t feel like working and would want to pack up early everyday (laughs).

Q. Lastly, given you have played leads in all your past projects, was there any doubt while picking up a show with an ensemble cast?

If my character is significant, I am getting to do something and not be there like a flower vase, then I have no issues. Be it TV, films or web, I need to make my mark, even if it’s just a scene. The part should challenge me as an actor primarily.

Starting today, Abhay 2 will stream on ZEE5.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd