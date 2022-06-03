As Aashram 3 releases, Bobby Deol shares teaser of season 4. Watch video

Aashram Season 3, starring Bobby Deol in the lead roles, premiered today on MX Player. Even as fans started to binge watch the series, the actor shared a teaser of the next season, leaving them all the more excited. Season 4 of the Prakash Jha directorial will release next year, and going by the teaser, it seems like a more enthralling drama.

In the teaser, we get to see how Baba Nirala’s (Bobby Deol) drunk on power like never before. In one of the scenes, Baba is heard asking a policeman how he can arrest a God. On the other hand, Pammi (Aaditi Pohankar), in a shocking twist, returns to the ashram. While everyone questions her decision, she seems to have a plan in mind. Towards the end of the teaser, the character is seen getting dressed as a bride, hinting at a bigger twist in the upcoming season.

Sharing the video, Bobby Deol wrote, “Baba antaryami hain, woh aapke mann ki baatein jante hain. Isliye #Aashram3 episodes ke saath, #Aashram4 ki ek jhalak bhi saath laaye hain sirf @mxplayer par.”

While fans have been praising Aashram Season 3, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta panned the series. In her review, she wrote, “It was already feeling old by the time the second season drew to an end. And this time, it’s just more of the dreary same: when we see a pubescent young woman, not quite all there, accompanied by her parents fetching up at the baba’s durbaar for a ‘cure’, we know what fate will befall her. The canny old politician, nursing his grievances against the baba’s betrayal, will do a volte-face. The fresh-faced CM and his sprawling constituency will become the hotbed of conspiracy.”

Apart from Bobby Deol and Aaditi Pohankar, the third season of Aashram also stars Esha Gupta and Chandan Roy Sanyal in pivotal roles.