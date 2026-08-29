Arunachal’s Chello Meme brutally roasts Samay Raina on India’s Got Latent, wins Rs 1 lakh

Samay Raina is usually the one putting contestants on the spot on India’s Got Latent. But in Episode 5 of the show’s second season, the comedian found himself at the receiving end of some unexpectedly funny, deadpan honesty from Chello Meme, an Instagram influencer from Arunachal Pradesh. Samay was jokingly trying to find out what people in Arunachal Pradesh thought of him, while Chello’s innocent-sounding but brutally honest answers repeatedly turned the tables on him.

The episode featured Orry, Archana Puran Singh, Nishant Suri and Sharon Verma on the panel alongside Samay.

Chello began her appearance with a rap about the racism faced by people from the Northeast, including being casually and wrongly called “Chinese”. But it was her subsequent conversation with Samay that became one of the funniest moments of the episode.

Chello’s deadpan replies leave Samay Raina stunned

At one point, Samay asks her, “What do people in Arunachal Pradesh say about me?” “Nothing,” she replied.

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As Samay appeared mock-hurt and everyone started laughing, Chello said, “No, I’m not saying it in a bad way,” Chello said. “I’m genuinely telling you, they don’t say anything.”

When Samay joked that she had hurt him, her response was simple: “But I was just telling the truth.”

Orry then decided to ask the same question about himself. “What do they say about me?” he asked.

Chello replied, “They ask, ‘What does Orry do? He takes pictures with so many celebrities.’”

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Orry immediately told Samay, “See, I’m bigger than you.” Samay was quick to respond, “At least they don’t say anything about me. About you, they actually ask, ‘What does this guy do?’”

But Samay was not ready to give up. He once again asked Chello whether people in Arunachal really said nothing about him. Her answer remained the same: “Nothing.”

Samay then joked that he would put up a show in Arunachal Pradesh and sell it out. Chello replied, “I don’t know whether they will understand your jokes.”

“Why? What have I done to Arunachal Pradesh?” Samay asked.

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When he suggested that Chello give him a shout-out so people in Arunachal would get to know him, she did offer a compliment of sorts.

“You make people laugh. That’s a good thing,” she said. Samay immediately asked, “Then why don’t you say good things about me?”

Chello replied, “Just because you make people laugh doesn’t mean we have to call you good.”

She later clarified that she had not come on the show intending to roast him. “I didn’t come here saying I would roast you. I’m just telling the truth,” she said.

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When Samay joked that she had come to “slaughter” him, Chello quipped that she had come to take revenge on behalf of everyone.

Samay then asked her to insult Nishant Suri as well. “No,” Chello replied. “I only say it to people who deserve it.”

Samay finally admitted, jokingly, that he now understood what it felt like to be on the receiving end of such jokes. “Today I understand what it feels like to stand on that side. It’s hard work,” he said.

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Samay gives her 5 — so she can win

All four panelists — Orry, Archana Puran Singh, Nishant Suri and Sharon Verma — gave Chello a perfect 10. Samay, however, gave her a five.

But the low score was part of his calculation. Samay had correctly predicted that Chello would give herself a score of nine. So, with four 10s from the other panelists, he gave her a five to bring her overall average down to exactly nine — allowing her to match her own predicted score and win.

Chello walked away with Rs 1 lakh, two AI Nova+ phones and 50,000 coins on the District app.

In the end, after Samay spent the entire conversation jokingly asking what people in Arunachal Pradesh thought of him, he finally asked Chello what she thought of him now.

“Everyone, love him,” she replied.

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Who is Chello Meme?

Chello Meme is no stranger to going viral. She first came into the spotlight in 2021, when she was 19, after sharing a video in which she alleged that a man had repeatedly touched her inappropriately at the ISBT in Guwahati.

Chello was travelling to New Delhi via Guwahati to attend the National Youth Parliament as a representative from Arunachal Pradesh when the incident took place. She confronted the man publicly as he allegedly tried to leave, and the video went viral, with many people praising her for speaking up.

At the time, Chello was a Political Science student who had secured the top position at Arunachal Pradesh’s State Youth Parliament event, earning the opportunity to represent the state at the National Youth Parliament in New Delhi. During the event, she spoke about the idea of a self-reliant India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi later praised her speech and shared it on social media.

She later built another following on Instagram with her fun, relatable content and her well-known love for Pepsi. The influencer had around 77,000 followers before her appearance on India’s Got Latent, and her stint on the show has since given her another boost online with 100l followers now.