Arthdal Chronicles Season 2: Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se-kyung replace Song Joong-ki and Kim Ji-won in fantasy drama

Lee Joon-gi and Shin Se-kyung have been confirmed for Arthdal Chronicles Season 2, which also stars Jang Dong-gun and Kim Ok-bin. The show is a fantasy drama, situated in the magical world of Arthdal, where mythical heroes reside. The first season starred Song Joong-ki and Kim Ji-won. However, they won’t be a part of the new season.

Season 2 will follow the events taking place in Arthdal, almost a decade after the first season. Over the course of more than eight years, Arthdal has suppressed the massive rebellion of the tribes slaughtered by Targon in Season 1, and the Agos have finally seen the reunification of 30 clans under the leadership of Eun Seom after 200 years. However, in Season 2, Ta Gon’s Kingdom of Arthdal and Eun Seom’s Ago Union gear up to face a war. Lee Joon-gi will play the role of Eun-seom, while Shin Se-kyung plays Tan-Ya, the successor to the Wahan clan.

A source close to the development from Studio Dragon told Soompi, “Arthdal Chronicles’ is a work of great significance that is daring in creating a world and mode of storytelling that no one has tried in the content industry.” They added, “We will repay all of the viewers who have been eagerly awaiting Season 2 by pulling together our greatest production power and the abilities of the best actors.”

However, there are mixed reactions from fans. While many are excited to see Lee Joon-gi, others wanted the OG cast. One fan wrote, “Arthdal Chronicles will never be the same when Kim Ji-won and Song Joong-ki are not the lead.” Another added, “I’ve waited for three years for Arthdal Chronicles, but now we get one without Song Joong-ki and Kim Ji-won.” Others were more positive and cheered the casting saying that Lee Joon-gi would do a commendable job.