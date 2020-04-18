Artemis Fowl to come out on Disney Plus on June 12

Artemis Fowl is an adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s book of the same name. Artemis Fowl is an adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s book of the same name.

The live-action movie, Artemis Fowl will be premiere on Disney Plus on June 12.

The film was set to have a worldwide theatrical release on May 29 but the studio, Walt Disney, recently decided to send it directly to its streaming service Disney Plus, reported Vareity.

Artemis Fowl, directed by Kenneth Branagh from a script by Irish playwright Conor McPherson, is an adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s book of the same name.

It follows 12-year-old Artemis (Ferdia Shaw), who finds himself in a battle of strength and cunning against a powerful, hidden race of fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.

Branagh said that Artemis Fowl would be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney Plus.”

The film will also features Colin Farrell, Josh Gad and veteran actor Judi Dench in pivotal roles.

