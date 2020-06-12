Artemis Fowl review roundup: Disney+’s fantasy adventure receives scathing reviews

Artemis Fowl started streaming on Friday in India on Disney+ Hotstar. (Photo: Disney+) Artemis Fowl started streaming on Friday in India on Disney+ Hotstar. (Photo: Disney+)

Disney+’s adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s first two fantasy adventure books from the Artemis Fowl series has received abysmal reviews.

The movie started streaming on Friday in India on Disney+ Hotstar.

The story is about a 12-year-old criminal mastermind from Ireland who wishes to save his father abducted by a gang of fairies, who want a specific item back that Fowl had stolen.

Ferdia Shaw, Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Colin Farrell and Judi Dench star in this film penned by Conor McPherson and Hamish McColl.

Artemis Fowl has scored 13 per cent score at Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “A would-be franchise-starter that will anger fans of the source material and leave newcomers befuddled, Artemis Fowl is frustratingly flightless.”

Los Angeles Times’ Kevin Crust wrote in his review, “Anyone looking for entertaining young-adult fantasy adventure might as well move along. There’s nothing to see here.”

Deadline’s Pete Hammond noted, “Frenetic and unmagical in the extreme, this special effects computer generated kids flick has been Disney-fied and sadly misses the intended spirit of the books it is based on.”

In his review of Artemis Fowl, IGN’s David Griffin wrote, “Disney’s Artemis Fowl offers some visual eye candy when it comes to its thrilling action set-pieces and special effects, but struggles to develop its characters into memorable individuals.”

