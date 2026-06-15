Arshad Warsi-Vir Hirani team up for cybercrime comedy thriller Pritam and Pedro, watch trailer

The trailer of Pritam and Pedro is finally out, offering audiences a glimpse into a world filled with cybercrime, confusion and comedy. Created and produced by acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, the series marks his much-awaited OTT debut. JioHotstar has unveiled the trailer for its upcoming original series, Pritam and Pedro, set to premiere on July 3. The series also marks Rajkumar Hirani’s son Vir Hirani’s debut as an actor i the series.

Featuring an ensemble cast led by Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani and Mona Singh, the series is directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Rajkumar Hirani Films.

The newly launched trailer promises the blend of humour and heart that has become synonymous with his storytelling. The show explores the fast-paced and increasingly complex world of cybercrime, hacking and digital investigations.

Watch Pritam and Pedro trailer:



The trailer introduces viewers to the unlikely partnership between Pritam, played by Vir Hirani, and Pedro, a determined police officer portrayed by Arshad Warsi. Their paths cross during a high-profile kidnapping investigation that plunges them into a web of cybercriminal activity, digital surveillance and technological challenges.

The trailer also offers a glimpse of Vikrant Massey in what appears to be in an antagonist role, adding intrigue and suspense to the series.

The series also marks a notable reunion between Arshad Warsi and producer Rajkumar Hirani, a duo that has delivered some of Hindi cinema’s most beloved films. Their collaboration dates back to the iconic Munna Bhai franchise, where Warsi’s portrayal of the lovable sidekick Circuit in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Lage Raho Munna Bhai became one of the most memorable characters of his career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arshad Warsi (@arshad_warsi)

While the series marks Vir Hirani, Rajkumar Hirani’s son’s debut into a lead role alongside seasoned performers, actor Arshad Warsi has a busy slate ahead with several high-profile projects across films and OTT.

Story continues below this ad

He will next be seen in Welcome To The Jungle. The actor is also gearing up for the release of Dhamaal 4, reuniting with Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh and Jaaved Jaaferi in the much-loved comedy franchise. Additionally, Warsi will headline Jeevan Beema Yojana, a crime-comedy in which he plays a double role for the first time in his career.