Arshad Warsi hints at Sanjay Dutt’s cameo in Rajkumar Hirani show Pritam and Pedro

Celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is making his OTT debut with Jio Hotstar’s Pritam and Pedro, which also launches his son Vir Hirani. The show also stars Arshad Warsi, Mona Singh, and Boman Irani in important roles. On Monday, at the show’s trailer launch, Arshad also revealed that Sanjay Dutt might have a cameo in the show.
Arshad Warsi on Vir Hirani
Interestingly, Vir Hirani played Arshad Warsi’s son in Munna Bhai MBBS back in 2003. At the trailer launch, they revisited the moment by playing a small clip from the film. Arshad said, “There are lot of emotions coming to my mind, never thought after certain years we will be acting together. During Munna Bhai, only we could see that Vir is going to be an actor. Until he got money and an ice-cream, he didn’t give the shot.”
Talking about his equation with Rajkumar Hirani, Arshad added, “From 2003 till now, my journey with Rajkumar Hirani has been beautiful. All actors who get a chance to work with Raju are blessed. I have been fortunate to work with him thrice, and I am waiting for some more to come.”
Sanjay Dutt in Pritam and Pedro?
During the fun conversation Arshad Warsi also revealed by mistake that Sanjay might have a cameo in the show. Soon after realizing the mistake, the team was told not to speak about it further.
Rajkumar Hirani making his OTT debut would surely get support from the Munna Bhai actor; he also made the actor’s biopic, Sanju. Back in 2015, talking about the actor, Rajkumar Hirani had told SCREEN, “Actually Sanjay’s story is stranger than fiction. It fell into my lap one day when Sanjay opened up and started talking about his story. I found it interesting. I sat with him for close to 25 days listening to him speak. The only reason behind making the film is because it is a very engaging story and I felt this should be told.”
Actor Vikrant Massey is also working with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time. In Pritam and Pedro he will be seen in a negative avatar. Explaining why he chose to play the anti-hero Martin, the actor explained, “Why not this role, its a big deal to even be in a passing shot of a Rajkumar Hirani film. I chose to play anti-hero because I was sick of playing ‘gaon ka gareeb’, boy next door, I wanted to do something different and Sir finally gave me that chance.”
Pritam and Pedro releases on 3rd July on JioHotstar.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More