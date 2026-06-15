Arshad Warsi hints at Sanjay Dutt’s cameo in Rajkumar Hirani show Pritam and Pedro

Celebrated filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani is making his OTT debut with Jio Hotstar’s Pritam and Pedro, which also launches his son Vir Hirani. The show also stars Arshad Warsi, Mona Singh, and Boman Irani in important roles. On Monday, at the show’s trailer launch, Arshad also revealed that Sanjay Dutt might have a cameo in the show.

Arshad Warsi on Vir Hirani

Interestingly, Vir Hirani played Arshad Warsi’s son in Munna Bhai MBBS back in 2003. At the trailer launch, they revisited the moment by playing a small clip from the film. Arshad said, “There are lot of emotions coming to my mind, never thought after certain years we will be acting together. During Munna Bhai, only we could see that Vir is going to be an actor. Until he got money and an ice-cream, he didn’t give the shot.”