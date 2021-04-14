Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani to host LOL Hasse Toh Phasse; Sunil Grover, Cyrus Broacha, Gaurav Gera to compete

Amazon Prime Video is set to launch the local version of its popular international series LOL. Titled LOL – Hasse Toh Phasse, the unscripted comedy reality show will have Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi play hosts to a stellar line up of performers. Produced by SOL, the series is set to premiere on April 30.

The line-up of contestants include Cyrus Broacha, Sunil Grover, Suresh Menon, Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Ankita Shrivastav, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Aadar Malik. LOL – Hasse Toh Phasse will pit these ten professional comedians against each other for six consecutive hours with two objectives – to make the others in the house laugh and to ensure that they do not laugh or even smile at the jokes. The last contestant to remain straight-faced will be announced as the winner and take home a grand prize.

Actor Boman Irani who will co-host LOL shared his excitement at taking up the new role and said that he loves experimenting with diverse concepts. He added, “I am delighted that with LOL – Hasse Toh Phasse, I get to be a part of a show that offers comedy in a fresh new avtaar. The Indian audiences love comedy, and with an entirely unique format with ten of India’s most hilarious comedians, this show is power-packed with absolute insanity, laughter and entertainment. It’s always fun to work with Arshad and I am certainly looking forward to experiencing all the madness alongside him.”

Apart from hosting, Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi will also act as referees in the competition. Warsi, happy to join his old friend also stated, “Be it Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai or Jolly L.L.B, I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Boman and I am delighted to be collaborating with him again for LOL – Hasse Toh Phasse. Boman and I are tasked with keeping a close eye on the ten contestants who will be coming under one roof only with one intention – to be the last one laughing. I can’t wait to see what these talented comedians come up with and how far they’ll go to take home the prize. I am certain that the audiences will love this quirky format Amazon Prime Video is bringing to India after its success across Europe, South America and other Asian countries.”

Speaking about bringing the popular format home, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said, “What could be more relaxing than a hearty laugh? Comedy is amongst the most-watched genres on Amazon Prime Video. We are delighted to introduce LOL – Hasse Toh Phasse, an Amazon Studios format to the Indian audience. In addition to an illustrious line up of some of India’s most popular comedians as our contestants, the Amazon Studios team is very excited to have the inimitable duo Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi on board as referees and hosts. Unique, fresh and packed with funnies, this one-of-a-kind laughter survival show is infused with all the right ingredients and promises to be a complete laugh riot.”

Starting April 30, the six-episode series will stream on Amazon Prime Video.