Arrested Development new trailer: The Bluths are back and are just as dysfunctional

The much-loved comedy series Arrested Development is coming back for its final leg and the trailer for the same is out. After premiering the first part of season 5 in 2018, the second part will start streaming on Netflix from March 15.

Arrested Development is the story of the dysfunctional Bluth family led by Jason Bateman’s Michael. The cast also includes Michael Cera, Jessica Walter, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, David Cross, Portia DeRossi, Jeffrey Tambor and Will Arnett. Portia is not seen in the new trailer, but it can be expected that she will appear in a cameo.

The trailer tips its hat to references that have been a part of the series from the beginning. “There’s always money in the banana stand,” also makes a comeback.

Watch the trailer of Arrested Development Season 5 Part 2 here:

Arrested Development, created by Mitch Hurwitz, first started airing in 2003 but lasted only for three seasons. The show did not have massive ratings but developed a cult following in the later years. Thus, Netflix decided to revive it. In 2013, the fourth season premiered on Netflix.

Jeffrey Tambor comes back as George Bluth Sr in this season. Jeffrey was earlier fired from the Amazon series Transparent following allegations of sexual harassment in November 2017. The fifth season of Arrested Development was possibly shot at one go with the first part premiering in 2018 and the second part that is yet to be streamed in 2019.

Even though Arrested Development streams on Netflix internationally, it is still not available on the streaming service in India.

The latest season of Arrested Development starts streaming on March 15.