Army of the Dead teaser: Zack Snyder’s return to the genre is ‘love letter to everything zombies’

The first teaser for Netflix’s upcoming zombie heist movie Army of the Dead is here. The film marks Zack Snyder’s return to the zombie genre after his 2004 debut feature Dawn of the Dead. Army of the Dead has a group of mercenaries heading off into a quarantine zone to plot a heist in a Las Vegas casino amid a zombie outbreak.

The teaser does not reveal anything beyond what we know from the film’s logline. If the whole world is now full of zombies, what use is money? Perhaps it is just Las Vegas that has been quarantined?

We see shots of undead swarming Las Vegas as Dave Bautista-led mercenaries traverse the overrun and ruined desert city. The film has a neon-hued colour palette, keeping up with a movie set in a city known for its night life. The look and feel of the movie is distinct from the rest of Snyder’s filmography.

Army of the Dead looks great, at least visually, and since we do not know the finer details of the plot beyond the one-sentence synopsis, so far we cannot make up our mind about the story and whether it is worth it. Visually, Snyder has nearly always excelled.

Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro and Matthias Schweighöfer are part of the film’s cast. Huma Qureshi is also in the cast though she is missing from this teaser and recently released promotional photos. After the teaser, Indian fans demanded the first look of Huma from the film.

The official synopsis reads, “Following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.” The fan reception to Army of the Dead teaser is mostly positive, with some social media users comparing it to Dead Rising series of video-games.

One other wondered, “Looks sweet, only thing that’s got me Thinking face if the world is filled with zombies what good is a ton of $$$.”

An ardent fan wrote, “I don’t even watch zombie stuff but when it’s Zack, count me in. The colors and the vibe of this, also impressive.” Army of the Dead premieres on Netflix on May 21.