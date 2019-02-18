The Final Call trailer: Arjun Rampal goes rogue in first web series

Bollywood star Arjun Rampal will be making his digital debut with ZEE5’s upcoming thriller The Final Call. The series will see Arjun as a pilot with a dark past.

By the looks of it, the show will see the actor play a character, with grey shades, who while flying his plane, gets flashes of his violent past where he was trained to kill and not to think.

The Final Call stars a host of familiar faces including the likes of Javed Jaffrey, Neeraj Kabi, Sakshi Tanwar and Pradeep Rawat among others.

This is certainly not Arjun Rampal’s first brush with portraying a character with an uncertain moral compass. The actor had achieved critical acclaim for convincingly portraying the manipulative and scheming film producer Mukesh Mehra in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om.

The show’s synopsis reads, “A story that will change the way you see your own life – FOREVER! Get ready for a spine-chilling thriller with Arjun Rampal, premiering 22nd February only on ZEE5.”

The Final Call will start streaming on ZEE5 from February 22.