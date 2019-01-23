The Final Call teaser: Arjun Rampal’s debut web series promises to be a gripping tale

The teaser of Arjun Rampal’s debut web series The Final Call has been released and from the looks of it, the ZEE5 original appears to be a gripping tale. The series is based on Priya Kumar’s 2015 novel I Will Go With You: The Flight of a Lifetime. The book is about the passengers of a flight whose captain wants to commit suicide on board.

The less than a minute teaser begins with a monologue by Rampal in his husky baritone and we see visuals from the Kashmir valley. As the video plays, we are left confused if the actor plays the role of a drug addict or if he is carrying the burden of some childhood tragedy. And, that smirk on his face, in the end, leaves you wondering what’s on his mind.

Watch The Final Call teaser featuring Arjun Rampal

However, the mystery will be solved on February 22, when the series premieres on ZEE5. The official synopsis of The Final Call reads, “A story that will change the way you see your own life – FOREVER! Get ready for a spine chilling thriller with Arjun Rampal, premiering 22nd February only on ZEE5.”

While announcing his digital debut, Arjun had said, “I am thrilled about my digital debut with ZEE5 for ‘The Final Call’. This story is special and you will see me in a very different avatar. I cannot wait to present the final product to the viewers.”

Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India, remarked, “What excited us the most about The Final Call is the originality of the story. It is unlike anything we have ever heard or seen before. While the book was extremely well received, we are quite certain that the show will have its fans too.”