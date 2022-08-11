scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon ‘underrated’: ‘They think they’re big stars in their head’

Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor were the latest guests on Koffee with Karan Season 7.

Updated: August 11, 2022 9:24:23 am
Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor trolled Sonam Kapoor on Koffee With Karan

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan featured cousins Arjun Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, and it was filled with hilarious quips — thanks mostly to Arjun. The actor couldn’t help but troll Sonam, especially when she talked about his ‘thirst trap’ film Ek Villain Returns, forgot the title of Ranbir Kapoor’s film Brahmastra, and  referred to as Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon as ‘underrated’ during her rapid-fire round.

Karan asked her to name an actor she thought was overrated. Sonam changed the question, and said that she would prefer naming underrated actors. “Bhumi Pednekar, Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon,” she said, to which Arjun instantly replied, “Kiara is not underrated, she is very well-rated.” Karan Johar couldn’t stop laughing and saying, “They think they’re very big stars in their head, and you’ve called them underrated!” He continued, “How are things on Mars, Sonam?” Arjun also added, “Which world are you in?” He roasted her further, “Shiva No. 1 ka heroine kaun hai? Kriti?”

Also Read |Arjun Kapoor reveals why he took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika Arora: ‘I cannot expect everyone to understand easily’

Arjun continued having fun at Sonam’s expense in the show, as she, with a poker-face, called Ek Villain Returns a ‘thirst trap’ film. “I think they all look hot now. It’s a thirst trap of a film.” Arjun cut in, “You haven’t seen one shot of the film, and you’re just saying things now.” Karan quizzed her on who the director of the film was and Sonam answered vaguely, “It’s a Vishesh film?” An exasperated Arjun said, “It’s Ektaa Kapoor who produced it.” After further laughter and banter about her knowledge of the cast and production, Arjun answered, “You’re a pain, you’re a mess, Sonam.” He then told the audience, “Sonam is back ladies and gentlemen, at my cost.”

Koffee with Karan is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The new season has featured Alia BhattRanveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor-Sara Ali Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday-Vijay Deverakonda, and most recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Aamir Khan.

