Arjun Kapoor shakes up Lock Upp 2, Dheeraj Dhoopar calls Akanksha Choudhary ‘red flag’

Netflix India has unveiled a promo for Saturday’s episode of its popular reality show Lock Upp Season 2. Yet again, this weekend will see the elimination of another contestant which will be announced by hosts — actor Riteish Deshmukh and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan. However, a guest celebrity will also appear alongside them to serve as “the voice of the public.”

Arjun Kapoor shows up on Lock Upp

Netflix India captioned the latest Lock Upp promo, “Jab Arjun Kapoor laaye Janta ka judgement, toh har drama ka hisaab hona toh banta hai (When Arjun Kapoor brings the public’s judgement, then it calls for some drama).”

In the promo, Farah Khan says, “This is just the interval. Picture toh abhi baki hai (the film is yet to get over),” before welcoming Arjun Kapoor to the stage as “the voice of the public.”