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Arjun Kapoor shakes up Lock Upp 2, Dheeraj Dhoopar calls Akanksha Choudhary ‘red flag’
Saturday's episode of Netflix India reality show Lock Upp season 2 will see actor Arjun Kapoor shake things up and announce the contestant who's getting eliminated.
Netflix India has unveiled a promo for Saturday’s episode of its popular reality show Lock Upp Season 2. Yet again, this weekend will see the elimination of another contestant which will be announced by hosts — actor Riteish Deshmukh and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan. However, a guest celebrity will also appear alongside them to serve as “the voice of the public.”
Arjun Kapoor shows up on Lock Upp
Netflix India captioned the latest Lock Upp promo, “Jab Arjun Kapoor laaye Janta ka judgement, toh har drama ka hisaab hona toh banta hai (When Arjun Kapoor brings the public’s judgement, then it calls for some drama).”
In the promo, Farah Khan says, “This is just the interval. Picture toh abhi baki hai (the film is yet to get over),” before welcoming Arjun Kapoor to the stage as “the voice of the public.”
But Arjun isn’t just going to be there to announce the contestant who’s getting eliminated. He also shakes things up among the contestants. He asks Dheeraj Dhoopar to describe fellow contestant Akanksha Choudhary, and he responds, “Red flag.” But she objects to that description and asserts, “It comes across as if I’m making you physically uncomfortable.”
Arjun Kapoor grills contestants
Arjun Kapoor also grills contestant and actor Harshad Chopda if he’s presenting his true self or playing a character on the reality show. He also tells former Splisvilla contestant Yogesh Rawat that he isn’t able to make his presence felt on the show. The promo then builds up to which contestant gets eliminated from the show this week.
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So far, actor Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja, entrepreneur and Ashneer Grover’s wife Madhuri Jain Grover, Riyaz Aly, and Shresta
Shreya have exited the Ekta Kapoor-backed reality show Lock Upp 2.
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