Arjun Kapoor says he weighed 150 kg when he was 16: ‘I developed asthma, got injured due to my weight’

After Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar, actor Arjun Kapoor is the latest guest on disovery+’s new show Star vs Food where celebs take to the kitchen and cook for their loved ones. In this episode, Arjun spoke about his love for food and family as he invited his uncle Sanjay Kapoor and aunt Maheep Kapoor to lunch.

The Sardar Ka Grandson actor recollected anecdotes from his childhood as he cooked laal maas and chapli kababs for his foodie family. Chef Gulaam Gouse Deewani gave the Bollywood actor a crash course in cutting and chopping as Kapoor found his way around a restaurant kitchen.

Arjun spoke about his childhood and teenage years and recollected how his indulgence in food went a bit out of control as he developed medical conditions because of his weight. Kapoor recalled that at one point, his weight was 150 kgs and when he started to find his way towards a healthy lifestyle, he gave up eating rice and sweets for two years. “It reached a point where I developed asthma, I developed injuries because of it and I reached 150 kgs by the time I was 16 years old,” Arjun recalled.

Arjun also spoke about his parents’ separation and shared that at the time, he found comfort in food. “When my parents split up, I looked at food for comfort. I got caught up in the way I felt emotionally so I started eating and then I really enjoyed eating,” shared Kapoor.

He added, “Fast food culture came into India at that point in time and fast food is fast food, you can go after school and keep eating. And it is very difficult to let go because eventually there is nobody to stop you beyond a point.”

Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor were quite impressed with Arjun’s culinary skills. The actor admitted that even though he learnt some basics while preparing for his role in R Balki’s Ki and Ka, he did not remember much of it.