Arjun Kapoor reveals why he took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika Arora: ‘I cannot expect everyone to understand easily’

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7 featuring Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor dropped on Thursday. Staying true to their witty personalities, the Kapoors brought the house down, as they freely discussed their relationships and careers.

Karan Johar addressed Arjun’s relationship with Malaika Arora, and asked Sonam how she was a source of support to her cousin brother. Sonam said, “Arjun and I are fifteen days apart. Since school, we were always together. So that love is unconditional. That said, there is stability and happiness that has come into his life recently. He was meandering quite a bit before. Of course, I’ll be supportive of what makes him happy.”

KJo then turned to Arjun and asked him why he took baby steps in going public with Malaika. The Ek Villain Returns actor answered, “I think I’ve lived a life being on the other side of the spectrum. I grew up in a disjointed family, and it was not easy to see what was going on, and still had to accept everything. I can’t just jump on her (Malaika). The first reaction could be ‘What do you mean?’ If you ease people in, they’ll understand.” The host noted that the actor took everyone’s feelings, including Malaika’s ex-family’s, into consideration first.

Arjun added, “I will always think about everyone first. It is my choice to be with her, but I cannot expect everyone to understand. It has to be allowed to grow. I cannot expect everyone to understand easily. Darja dena padta hai, and I had to ease everyone into it including the public eye. It’s not that we didn’t talk about it as a couple. But there are baby steps. There is a basic understanding that she has had a life, she has a son, and I’m coming from a past that is aware of that. The moral compass of the country you cannot dictate.” The actor also explained that his entire family made it ‘much easier’ and told him that it was fine and that he didn’t need to overthink it.

Asked about a probable wedding in the future, Arjun Kapoor said it’s not on the cards yet. “No, because it’s been two years of Covid, I want to focus on my career. I want to see where I am going. I am a realistic person. I’m not hiding anything and neither am I coy. I want to be more stable, not just financially. If I am happy, only then I can make my partner happy, and a lot of happiness comes from my work.”

In the rapid-fire round, Sonam and Arjun had the audience ROFLing with their responses, and Arjun took home the Koffee hamper.

Koffee with Karan Season 7 streams exclusively on Disney Plus Hotstar. Earlier, the show saw Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan-Janhvi Kapoor, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Vijay Devarakonda-Ananya Panday and Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan as guests.