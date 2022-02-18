Arjan Bajwa reveals the most challenging part about Bestseller, says Fashion gave him ‘that platform in films’

Arjan Bajwa plays a popular novelist in Amazon Prime Video’s latest web show Bestseller. The actor says portraying the different moods of his character in Bestseller was the biggest challenge for him.

“My character has got too many shades. So one scene used to have very intense drama, and in the other scene, you do something nice and romantic. You are in a certain zone, your body language is different, and suddenly you have to be somebody else. But unless it is challenging, it won’t be fun. Our series is shot in four different states and there’s so much variation of visuals that you will enjoy watching it,” Arjan told indianexpress.com.

Bestseller revolves around Arjan Bajwa’s Tahir Wazir who takes inspiration from the life of one of his fans, who’s an aspiring writer herself, for his next book. Desperate for success, Arjan’s plan goes for a toss when selfish motives gets unleashed, and mind games come into play that give rise to several lies, which leave many dead.

Bestseller has an ensemble cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni. Arjan opined that the number of actors doesn’t matter as every project has an ensemble cast. “Both you and your co-actor is doing their own thing. So nobody is dependent on each other. But yes, if you have a good star cast, you feed of each other’s energies. I guess every actor is carrying his burden on his own shoulders. Nobody can substitute him,” the actor said.

Arjan Bajwa and Gauahar Khan play a couple in Bestseller.

But how was it sharing screen space with a veteran like Mithun Chakraborty? According to Arjan, actors like him are called superstars not just because of any merit. “It’s their humility and the way they treat others around them. You must learn certain qualities as a human being from seniors like him. He gave me a lot of blessings,” Arjan said, adding that he was thrilled to reunite with Mithun after Guru (2007).

Arjan Bajwa, who’s been around for two decades, having explored both Hindi and Telugu film industries, has been part of movies like Son Of Sardaar, Rustom, Kabir Singh and others. He also received rave reviews for his digital debut in State of Siege: 26/11 on ZEE5 in 2020. While he agrees that the web show allowed him to display his action avatar, considering he is a black belt in Taekwondo, it is Fashion (2008) which he is most remembered for till date.

Calling the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial as one of his landmark films, he said with a smile that being cast opposite Priyanka Chopra was flattering. “If people still remember me for Fashion, that shows I must’ve done something right. Otherwise it’s very easy to be lost in oblivion. Fashion gave me that platform in films. After Fashion, people started calling me to walk the ramp and be their show stopper. I wasn’t a model before that. I was doing music videos and trying to survive and make a portfolio to be visible to filmmakers.”

“I started very young when I was just out of college. My first film happened but that’s the time you know nothing. So, I always say if I knew back then, what I know now, my life would be very different. Right now, opportunities have increased for actors,” he added.

Arjan says he wants to play a pilot onscreen someday. “Flying is my hobby though I’m not a licensed pilot yet. But, I’d like to put my flying skills into acting as well.”