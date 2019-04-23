Poison actor Arbaaz Khan: Would love to produce a web series

Actor-filmmaker Arbaaz Khan recently made his digital debut with ZEE5’s Poison. The series also stars Riya Sen, Tanuj Virwani and Freddy Daruwala among others. Directed by Jatin Wagle, Poison is a story of revenge, power, crime and love.

Arbaaz, who plays shrewd businessman Antonio in the series, has also turned host for chat show Pinch.

At the sidelines of the launch of Poison, Arbaaz spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about his stint on the web space, his chat show and more.

Excerpts from the conversation:

What is Arbaaz Khan’s poison?

Oh, it has to be food (laughs). I am quite the foodie. And I feel that is something that will kill me faster than anything else.

What made you choose Poison as your digital debut?

I really thought it has a very interesting script and quite the right one for the web space. The characters are well-etched and the platform (ZEE5) is doing a great job. I knew this will be a decent start for me. Also, I feel the digital medium is the future. I personally binge-watch so many shows.

Earlier, Bollywood actors opting for TV or web shows would be looked down upon. Now we have so many actors taking the plunge.

It is because a lot of people have reservations against change. Look at what TV did for Amitabh Bachchan, or even when Salman Khan moved to the small screen. There was resistance and people did talk about them. But it helped them so much. As for the web, it is a completely different medium. We don’t know how much it will grow. It is an exciting time to be a part of it. I would also definitely love to produce a web series someday.

Apart from fiction, you also turned chat show host with Pinch. Was that something you always wanted to try?

Honestly, it just happened. But I knew it was something I could pull off. There are so many celebrity chat shows. We wanted to do something new and interesting. I am glad that people have been liking the format. I have had journalists come and tell me how I can get the guests to talk about things that affect them so easily. We are not provocative but are just touching upon some important topics in a candid way.

You ask your guests what pinches them the most. What’s the one thing that affects you?

I think assumptions of something that is not there. Without any validation, there is a perception being made. And people are so vulnerable that they do fall for it. It is heartbreaking when your family or friends question you over something they read in a gossip column. I believe in the power of media and how it can influence the world. So I get angry when I see irresponsible reporting.

Coming to your personal life, there is much talk about you finding love again in Giorgia Andriani after your divorce with Malaika Arora.

I don’t look at it the way you do. I just believe in living life. I have moved on from my past. I take each day at a time and just try to be happy.

What’s next on the career front?

Currently, my entire focus is on Dabbang 3. I am also making my debut soon with a Kannada film and will be flying to London for the shoot. We might also get started with the next season of either Poison or Pinch soon.

Poison is currently streaming on ZEE5.