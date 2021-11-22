Aranyak trailer: Raveena Tandon promises a riveting whodunit

After Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan, 90s popular star Raveena Tandon is all set to make her digital debut with Netflix’s Aranyak. On Monday, the streaming platform dropped the trailer of the show, which will leave you curious about the drama.

Set in the dense forest of the Himalayas, Aranyak features Raveena Tandon as a harried local cop, who joins hands with her city-bred replacement Angad (Parambrata Chatterjee) to solve a big-ticket murder case of a teenage tourist. As the two struggle to nail the serial killing entity, old skeletons get dug up, and a forgotten myth is revived.

The trailer leaves one tad confused as the narrative keeps switching from a murder mystery to the fear of the unknown, who the Sironah residents dread. While Raveena stands out as the woman who has given it all to her career, and is about to lose the biggest case of her life. Parambrata too manages to shine. There’s also a glimpse of Ashutosh Rana, Meghna Malik, Indraneil Sengupta and Zakir Hussain.

Apart from the thrill and suspense, the production value seems to be another highlight of the series.

Produced by Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment, Aranyak has Rohan Sippy as its showrunner and Vinay Waikul as the director.

Talking about her character Kasturi on the show, Raveena Tandon had earlier said, “She has incredible strength. It’s not that she is trying to level herself in a man’s world, but the way she proves herself better than anyone else, that’s what attracted me to the show and the character.”

The actor also opened up about getting into the web space, stating, “Being associated with the Netflix family is a joy. Even my kids are excited and tell me, ‘Mom you’re going to be on Netflix!’ It’s a cool thing for them. I have enjoyed the experience.”

Aranyak will premiere on December 10 on Netflix.