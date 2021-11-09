Aranyak teaser: Raveena Tandon is tasked with unique case involving a bloodthirsty creature

A new teaser of upcoming Netflix series Aranyak is out, and it looks mystifying. The clip offers a sneak peek into the world of cop Kasturi, who is trying to figure out the reason behind the disappearance of a foreign tourist.

However, a much deadlier and mysterious world awaits Kasturi as she joins hands with her colleague to investigate the high-profile case set against the backdrop of the lovely but dangerous hills.

Also Read | Salman Khan to play The Big Picture with Ranveer Singh, gets stuck at 50 lakh question

The video doesn’t reveal any significant details. We only catch scary, intriguing glimpses of some wildlife, a speculative Raveena and a hookah-smoking Ashutosh Rana. So far, so good.

The teaser was shared with a description that read, “If the hills could speak, what would they say? What secret are they hiding? Or, is the truth worse than what it seems? Catch Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee and Ashutosh Rana in this tale of murder, mystery and more than what meets the eye.”

The official synopsis of Aranyak reads, “After a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a misty town, a harried, local cop Kasturi must join hands with her city-bred replacement Angad, on a big-ticket case that digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest.”

Earlier, talking about her character Kasturi on the show, Raveena Tandon had said, “She has incredible strength. It’s not that she is trying to level herself in a man’s world, but the way she proves herself better than anyone else, that’s what attracted me to the show and the character.”

Aranyak will premiere on December 10 on Netflix.