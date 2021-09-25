Aranyak teaser: Raveena Tandon’s moody series will give you chills, watch

September 25, 2021 9:56:52 pm
Raveena Tandon is the latest actor to debut in the web space and the vehicle she has chosen for this is Aranyak, an atmospheric series that delves into an ancient myth in misty Himalayas.
The Aranyak teaser was streamed at Netflix’s global fan event, Tudum, on Saturday.
Raveena Tandon plays a cop who digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten Himalayan myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest while investigating the disappearance of a teenage tourist. The series also features Parambrata Chatterjee and Ashutosh Rana. Produced by Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment, it has Rohan Sippy as its showrunner and Vinay Waikul as the director.
Earlier, talking about her character Kasturi on the show, Raveena had said, “She has incredible strength. It’s not that she is trying to level herself in a man’s world, but the way she proves herself better than anyone else, that’s what attracted me to the show and the character.”
Talking about making her web debut, the actor had added, “Being associated with the Netflix family is a joy. Even my kids are excited and tell me, ‘Mom you’re going to be on Netflix!’ It’s a cool thing for them. I have enjoyed the experience,” said Tandon, who is mother to four kids.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-