Aranyak teaser: Raveena Tandon’s moody series will give you chills, watch

Raveena Tandon is the latest actor to debut in the web space and the vehicle she has chosen for this is Aranyak, an atmospheric series that delves into an ancient myth in misty Himalayas.

The Aranyak teaser was streamed at Netflix’s global fan event, Tudum, on Saturday.

Raveena Tandon plays a cop who digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten Himalayan myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest while investigating the disappearance of a teenage tourist. The series also features Parambrata Chatterjee and Ashutosh Rana. Produced by Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment, it has Rohan Sippy as its showrunner and Vinay Waikul as the director.

Earlier, talking about her character Kasturi on the show, Raveena had said, “She has incredible strength. It’s not that she is trying to level herself in a man’s world, but the way she proves herself better than anyone else, that’s what attracted me to the show and the character.”

Talking about making her web debut, the actor had added, “Being associated with the Netflix family is a joy. Even my kids are excited and tell me, ‘Mom you’re going to be on Netflix!’ It’s a cool thing for them. I have enjoyed the experience,” said Tandon, who is mother to four kids.