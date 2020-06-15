Apurva Agnihotri: TV is still dictated by vague, old stories of saas-bahu

Apurva Agnihotri in a still from Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. Apurva Agnihotri in a still from Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain.

AltBalaji and ZEE5 web series Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, in its third season, has evolved in its portrayal of complex human relationships. While the three lead characters, Ananya (Mona Singh), Poonam (Gurdip Kohli) and Rohit (Ronit Roy) are facing the consequences of their past actions, Harry (Apurva Agnihotri), Ananya’s business associate and best friend, sticks to being who he has been from season one: a happy-go-lucky guy who knows what he wants in life.

For Apurva, what makes his character popular is his, “sensitive nature and relatability”. He says, “Harry is a nice guy. He has evolved in this season and has more depth. He knows what is happening in Ananya’s life yet he wants to make her laugh and wants to be there for her. So, I think there is a relatability with the character.”

Though now Harry shines among so many strong characters, initially, it was just a two-scene role and Apurva was apprehensive about taking it up. “I had two scenes in season one and when they called me, I told them ‘I’m not going to do two scenes’. Then, they told me the scenes are with Mona and Ekta wants you to do it. So, I came for both of them. I didn’t expect they will keep the character in the following seasons as well. And, it is such a pleasant surprise that people have liked that character,” Apurva shared.

Apurva had a gala time working with his Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahi co-actor Mona Singh, “It was like we moved from the set of Jassi.. to the sets of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. It’s always so much fun working with Mona. She is such a happy person, we’re always laughing and time just passes by with her.”

The basic plot of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain is the one we have seen in many TV shows: husband abandons the wife for another woman and the wife is left aghast. But what makes the web series different is its portrayal of the main characters. It shows the audience how in a relationship only one person is not responsible for maintaining harmony, and that the ‘other’ woman is not always the villain.

Apurva feels TV can never handle such a bold story and characters. “On TV we can’t do this. TV is all messed up. The kind of stuff we’re doing on the web is exceptionally diverse. The storytelling which is happening on the web is just out of the world. TV is still dictated by vague, same old stories revolving around saas-bahu. In fact, it is lagging behind. If it has to compete with the web, the makers have to take some drastic steps,” the actor quipped. “The web space is even better than movies today. It is an amazing time for people who are talented and have something new to say,” he added.

When asked about his opinion on the 90-day credit period of payments of TV artistes and workers, Apurva said, “Every business, every office gives salaries at the end of the month, it should be like that for people working on TV too. You can take 45 days but 90 days is bad. The problem is, it is not just 90 days. You get it in 90 days only if the show is on air. But if the show’s not on air, they probably take 190 days or more. The sad part is people are sitting up and taking notice of it now after a few actors have committed suicide and some have shared stories of their financial crisis. If they would have noticed it earlier, we would not have lost lives.”

“I think we just need to streamline the stuff from the top. The TV association should look into the regular payments of everyone, not just actors but also the spot boys and technicians. The channels should make producers sign a contract and the actors’ association also needs to be active,” Apurva concluded.

