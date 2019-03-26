Apple TV Plus: Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey and others launch their shows

Apple on Monday launched its video streaming service Apple TV Plus on Monday in California. The service will launch this fall in more than 100 countries and will be available on all Apple devices.

Apple TV Plus will include shows by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Octavia Spencer, J.J. Abrams, Jason Momoa and M. Night Shyamalan among others. It is yet to be announced how much the service will cost.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said, “We partnered with the most thoughtful, accomplished and award-winning group of creative visionaries who have ever come together in one place, to create a new service, unlike anything that’s been done before.”

Here are the shows that Apple announced as a part of Apple TV Plus:

Amazing Stories

Executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Amazing Stories is a ten-part science fiction anthology series. The series first ran on NBC from 1985-1987. Spielberg said, “We want to transport the audience with every single episode.”

Content by Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey said that she has two documentaries in the works for the service, one on mental health and the other one on sexual harassment in the workplace. She is also planning a book club for the platform.

I’m partnering with @tim_cook and @Apple to leave this world a little bit smarter, kinder, and better than we found it. Apple TV Plus launches this Fall. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/14fkoi1sU7 — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 25, 2019

The Morning Show

Jennifer Anniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell star in this show which is all about the goings-on of a morning show. This will be a behind the scenes take on the world of morning shows. Reese Witherspoon, who is known in television for the HBO drama Big Little Lies, said that this will “pull back the curtain on men and women in the high-stakes battle of morning television.”

Excited to announce my new @apple show at the #appleevent! The Morning Show ☀️ it reveals what happens in the fast-pacedworld of broadcast news. I star alongside Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell & many other talented cast members. Can’t wait for you all to see it! Coming this Fall! pic.twitter.com/T1ZtpjhnZl — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) March 25, 2019

Little America

This eight-part anthology series was unveiled by Kumail Nanjiani. The 30-minute episode will be based on the lives of immigrants or children of immigrants from all over the country.

Little Voice

This ten-episode half hour musical dramedy is being executive produced by JJ Abrams. Grammy and Tony nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles is teaming up with Abrams for this show. Abrams said that this is a funny and romantic show that examines the hard work behind a female artiste finding her voice through music. Sara Bareilles also performed the theme song of the show during the event.

See

This ten-episode post-apocalyptic series features Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard. Woodard said, “See asks the questions you may have already started asking: How much of my experience of the world is visual? Without sight, would it change who I am? This is a world constructed unlike any we’ve ever experienced.” The show begins centuries after a deadly virus has almost wiped the human race leaving only a few million behind, but at this point it is debated that the human race ever existed.

Sesame Workshop

Apple will have original children’s programming as it has partnered with Sesame Workshop. Sesame Street is not a part of the deal.

Defending Jacob

Starring Chris Evans aka Captain America, this show is based on a novel by William Landay. The show is a crime thriller about a father whose teenage son is accused of murder. Evans will play the father on the show.

Dickinson

This series is a comic take on the life of Emily Dickinson and will star Hailee Steinfeld and Jane Krakowski.

Are You Sleeping?

Starring Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul this drama series is based on a novel by Kathleen Barber about true crime podcasts.

Untitled M Night Shyamalan series

M Night Shyamalan will produce a ten-episode psychological thriller for the service, as per Deadline.

Untitled Damien Chazelle series

As per Variety, The La La Land director will write and direct a drama series.

Untitled Brie Larson series

Variety had earlier reported that Brie Larson will executive producer and star in a series about the undercover life of a CIA agent. The series is based on Amaryllis Fox’s memoir Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA.

Swagger

This is a drama series about youth football and is being produced by NBA basketball player Kevin Durant.

Apart from these, Apple TV Plus has many other series, films and documentaries in the pipeline. Since Apple is launching this service in the fall, the shows will not be eligible for Emmys until 2020. According to Hollywood Reporter, Apple has already spent upward of $1 billion on more than 20 scripted dramas and comedies, with more in the works.