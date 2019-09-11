Apple TV+ set to launch on November 1 in 100 countries, to cost Rs 99 per month

At the Apple event held in California on Tuesday, CEO Tim Cook announced the release date and price of the tech giant’s highly anticipated streaming service, Apple TV+. Cook revealed that the service will be available on the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch, Mac and other platforms, including online at https://tv.apple.com from November 1 in 100 countries. It will cost Rs 99 per month in India.

Advertising

The Apple CEO also added that customers who purchase an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac will get one year of Apple TV+ for free. Apple TV+ was first announced on March 25 earlier this year.

Apple’s head of Worldwide Video said in a statement, “With Apple TV+, we are presenting all-original stories from the best, brightest and most creative minds, and we know viewers will find their new favorite show or movie on our service. Each Apple TV+ original offers its own unique story, fresh perspective and powerful message — all meant to entertain, connect and inspire cultural conversations.”

Also Read | Apple iPhone 11 launch: Highlights

Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video, said, “Apple TV+ is an unprecedented global video service with an all-original slate. We look forward to giving audiences everywhere the opportunity to enjoy these compelling stories within a rich, personalized experience on all the screens they love.”

Advertising

The trailer of See, an apocalyptic thriller series, was also screened at the presentation. The series is created by Steven Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence.

Starring Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard, Sylvia Hoeks and others, the series is set in a future when all humans have lost the ability to see and thus civilisation has had to find new methods to interact, build, hunt and survive. Everything changes when a set of twins with the sense of sight are born.

Other Apple TV+ titles include The Morning Show, said to be “a cutthroat drama starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, and starring Steve Carell, explores the world of morning news and the ego, ambition and the misguided search for power behind the people who help America wake up in the morning.”

There is also Dickinson, described as “a darkly comedic coming-of-age story, explores the constraints of society, gender and family through the lens of rebellious young poet, Emily Dickinson.”

Ronald D Moore’s For All Mankind imagines what would have happened if the global space race never ended and the space program remained the cultural centerpiece of America’s hopes and dreams.

Also Read | Apple TV Plus to feature shows by Oprah, Spielberg, Aniston and others

Some other Apple TV+ originals include Helpsters, Snoopy in Space, Ghostwriter, The Elephant Queen, Oprah Winfrey’s show, Servant, Truth Be Told, Little America, The Banker and Hala.