Thursday, February 17, 2022
Apple TV Plus announces true-crime docuseries The Big Conn

The Big Conn chronicles the unbelievable true story of the larger-than-life attorney, Eric C Conn, who defrauded the government over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in history.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
February 17, 2022 3:47:10 pm
apple tv plusThe Big Conn will make its world debut at the 2022 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival. (Photo: AppleTVPlus/Twitter)

Streamer Apple TV Plus has announced a new true-crime series, titled The Big Conn. Created by filmmakers James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte, the four-part documentary series will debut on May 5, the streamer said in a statement.

The Big Conn chronicles the unbelievable true story of the larger-than-life attorney, Eric C Conn, who defrauded the government over half a billion dollars in the largest Social Security fraud case in history.

The streamer is also bringing a companion podcast which will explore Conn’s con and outrageous lifestyle further with additional interviews and behind-the-scenes details. The podcast will also make its debut on Apple Podcasts on May 5.

The Big Conn is produced by FunMeter, with Hernandez, Lazarte, and Peter King serving as executive producers. Matt Kaye and Shannon Pence serve as co-executive producers.

The Big Conn will make its world debut at the 2022 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival with a screening of the first two episodes on March 16, followed by a Q&A session with Hernandez and Lazarte.

